(NPR)   Let's remember the good old days when Uncle Sam subsidized child care
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another thing for President Biden to fix.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You want Communism?
Because this is how you get Communism.
Boot straps for all!
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The scene in 1943 at a war workers' nursery in Oakland, Calif., where children were served cod liver oil and tomato juice...


Boy, oh boy! Those kids were really lucky.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The context of why it was done is completely different from anything remotely familiar to today.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why do parents in the world's wealthiest nation pay such a high price to have both children and jobs?

Bscause they choose to.  Being Pro-Choice has its benefits.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the mention of children digging up farm potatos on a class trip reminded me of a mineral museum not fat from us when we lived in Franklin NJ. there was a local ore in the ex mining community that was unique to the area in its day. mining was siinficant in NoNJ years ago.

anyway, the little local mineral / mining museum was on a nearby road where i'd walk our Chow Chow, Chili. the one side of the street was a large fenced off property, woods that were now unusable because of past underground mining. that fenced side differed from the other fended side because there was a steep drop off.

often there were school buses at the museum. and when you stood by the fence and looked down there would be a large amount of little kids with small hammers hitting rocks in search of souvenir minerals.

it looked like someone was keeping illegal forced child labor and it was funny to see. me and Chili would pretend to be doing an evening TV news report on the horror of the children in the mining camp.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sprgrss: The context of why it was done is completely different from anything remotely familiar to today.


Back then you could support a family on one job.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: sprgrss: The context of why it was done is completely different from anything remotely familiar to today.

Back then you could support a family on one job.


While dad was off fighting a war and mom was making military equipment.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1943. The date seems important but I'm not sure why.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Boot straps are the new currency in this country. Or so some would have you believe.
 
phishrace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uncle Sam still subsidizes child care. There's an IRS tax credit for child care. Not a deduction, a credit taken directly off what you owe.

Of course to get that credit, you have to give the name of your child care provider. That provider is then expected to pay taxes on those earnings. No way the extra taxes paid covers the money lost by the credit though.
 
