(Click Orlando)   Suddenly, cremation
    Florida  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Faulty car or dropped meth pipe?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Faulty car or dropped meth pipe?


From what gather from decades of watching television, cars catch fire very easily and usually the fires end in a massive explosion.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: NewportBarGuy: Faulty car or dropped meth pipe?

From what gather from decades of watching television, cars catch fire very easily and usually the fires end in a massive explosion.


That's the last time I use Michael Bay Funeral Home, Inc.!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brooke Shields died?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cremations To Go .. Just when I was going to open my new business , someone beat me to it ..
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, today is "National Cremation Day."

I have... nothing else to add.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes people just spontaneously come aflame.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mel's Cremation Home: Where baking is an art form.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And apparently, I'm from the future. Go Chargers.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: Cremations To Go .. Just when I was going to open my new business , someone beat me to it ..


We get the ashes to you still piping hot in 30 minutes or your next body's free!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Sometimes people just spontaneously come aflame.


I don't think penicillin will fix that.
 
ktybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was going for a Viking funeral, Florida style.
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Brooke Shields died?


Exactly where my mind went.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No One Injured, One Dead in Car Fire.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then they just open all the windows and scatter the ashes.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

Father Dougal? Is that you?
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of us who used to roll our windows down around I4/Kaley and breathe in that wonderful aroma from Merita I wonder how many did the same today when they drove by this roadside human BBQ...

And, how did it smell?
 
phishrace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This begs the age old question: Where did they cremate the survivors?
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Sometimes people just spontaneously come aflame.


The typical Floridian would act as an accelerant.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How awkward is it going to be when the family gets the ashes of their loved one and there's a burnt up piece of car in there?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mariner314: Mugato: Brooke Shields died?

Exactly where my mind went.


Didn't think anyone remembered that show.
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We were going by, on the other side. I saw the burned truck being put on a flatbed. Then I saw a body covered on a gurney, I was so upset. It is a relief to find out that the body was already dead. OK. I know he's still dead, but the thought that I just saw a person that burned to death was just so horrible.
 
