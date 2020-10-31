 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Couple ejected from Atlanta sushi joint for wearing tennis shoes while black   (wsbtv.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

1185 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kicking black folks out for wearing sneakers, is a bad look in the present circumstances. They should be boycotted the fark out of business.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This was not a racial incident, according to Arshid, but rather, his staff missed the woman because it is self-seating.

And after they pointed out the white lady wearing sneakers?

You, Mr. Arshid, are a bullshiatter who is defending your racist employees.  Say goodbye to your beloved restaurant.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "I should have probably been more calm and spoke to the gentleman and if he would have asked me well there's a lady with shoes I should have gone in, I should have looked, and I would have said you are a hundred percent right please come in and dine with us," Arshid explained.

surejan.jpg
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wanted to see the floor of the place because I thought maybe they wore them in a space with a tatami mat (big no-no). However, all I saw was hardwood flooring, so I hope the owner of this place enjoys all the business he's going to lose from this.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sushi is street food.

This is akin to requiring a dress code of a hot dog joint, a BBQ shack, or a clam shack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously, they was gonna run
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I should have probably been more calm and spoke to the gentleman and if he would have asked me well there's a lady with shoes I should have gone in, I should have looked, and I would have said you are a hundred percent right please come in and dine with us,"

Coulda, shoulda, woulda, faaaaaaaaaaark YOU!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a new one.

This shiat happens everyday and most of the time people just roll with it because it's not worth the trouble.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised they weren't called sneakers...
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Friends in Atlanta say that place is overpriced trash.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Obviously, they was gonna run


he looks a bit fat for that
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A main course of racism with a side dish of not wearing facemasks correctly
 
dyhchong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this some sort of high end, white tie sushi restaurant? Or, just, like a restaurant that sells sushi?

If it's not the former, who on earth has a dress code for a sushi restaurant outside of the acceptable, "Please take your shoes off"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Kicking black folks out for wearing sneakers, is a bad look in the present circumstances. They should be boycotted the fark out of business.


Yes, they apologized, said they were in the wrong, reached out, and want to make it right. DESTROY THEM!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Keep it up racists, keep it up. Your days are numbered.
And the revenge will be so f*cking sweet.
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I dont know why the manager is apologizing his dress code did exactly what he wanted it to do when he wrote it.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Keep it up racists, keep it up. Your days are numbered.
And the revenge will be so f*cking sweet.


Lemme guess: If Biden wins the election, racism will cease to exist. Racism simply did not exist before Trump won the election in 2016.
 
bababa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is an easy win for a discrimination lawsuit or human rights complaint, since they have proof a white person who was wearing sneakers was served when a black person wasn't. A similar situation in my city resulted in a fine of $5,000. It's not going to destroy the restaurant, but it should be called out.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: A main course of racism with a side dish of not wearing facemasks correctly


this. people should farking know by now. loser.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Walker: Keep it up racists, keep it up. Your days are numbered.
And the revenge will be so f*cking sweet.

Lemme guess: If Biden wins the election, racism will cease to exist. Racism simply did not exist before Trump won the election in 2016.


Well, it'd be nice to at least have a president who doesn't actively promote it.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bababa: This is an easy win for a discrimination lawsuit or human rights complaint, since they have proof a white person who was wearing sneakers was served when a black person wasn't. A similar situation in my city resulted in a fine of $5,000. It's not going to destroy the restaurant, but it should be called out.



she wasn't wearing sneakers, they were tennis shoes. women's tennis shoes are cute accessories, men's sneakers are giant big ass clunkers.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Lambskincoat: Kicking black folks out for wearing sneakers, is a bad look in the present circumstances. They should be boycotted the fark out of business.

Yes, they apologized, said they were in the wrong, reached out, and want to make it right. DESTROY THEM!


How do you make right a situation where a Black couple were kicked out of the restaurant for a dress code violation but a White couple are allowed to eat in peace despite the same dress code violation?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Sensei Can You See: Walker: Keep it up racists, keep it up. Your days are numbered.
And the revenge will be so f*cking sweet.

Lemme guess: If Biden wins the election, racism will cease to exist. Racism simply did not exist before Trump won the election in 2016.

Well, it'd be nice to at least have a president who doesn't actively promote it.


50 years old here.

No one questioned my ethnicity until really until Trump got elected.

It has been four years of "you got a little something in you. Just asking questions."
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I should have probably been more calm and spoke to the gentleman and if he would have asked me well there's a lady with shoes I should have gone in, I should have looked, and I would have said you are a hundred percent right please come in and dine with us," Arshid explained.

Shouldn't you have enforced the rule and asked the lady to leave?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

snowshovel: bababa: This is an easy win for a discrimination lawsuit or human rights complaint, since they have proof a white person who was wearing sneakers was served when a black person wasn't. A similar situation in my city resulted in a fine of $5,000. It's not going to destroy the restaurant, but it should be called out.


she wasn't wearing sneakers, they were tennis shoes. women's tennis shoes are cute accessories, men's sneakers are giant big ass clunkers.


Sneakers for men and women have been fashion accessories since the dawn of sneakers.

The sneakers in question were Air Force Ones have been just that since 1982.

800k pairs are sold a year and only about .0001 are used in basketball.

Nelly had a song about them 20 years ago.

You are gonna flip your white hood when you hear about Jordans...
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

theflatline: Churchy LaFemme: Sensei Can You See: Walker: Keep it up racists, keep it up. Your days are numbered.
And the revenge will be so f*cking sweet.

Lemme guess: If Biden wins the election, racism will cease to exist. Racism simply did not exist before Trump won the election in 2016.

Well, it'd be nice to at least have a president who doesn't actively promote it.

50 years old here.

No one questioned my ethnicity until really until Trump got elected.

It has been four years of "you got a little something in you. Just asking questions."


i don't doubt this. and i directly blame trump. he's always been all about normalizing racism and emboldening racists. it's one of the biggest reasons to hate him and it makes him dangerous.

BUT why would anyone ever have to question anything about your ethnicity? you're like the vegan of colombian-descended (on your dad's side) native born americans, at least here on fark. we don't need to ask, because you're sure to let us know a few minutes into the conversation 😉
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Is this some sort of high end, white tie sushi restaurant? Or, just, like a restaurant that sells sushi?

If it's not the former, who on earth has a dress code for a sushi restaurant outside of the acceptable, "Please take your shoes off"


It's exactly that. I won't go there, it's overpriced and full of snotty Buckhead racists.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Sensei Can You See: Walker: Keep it up racists, keep it up. Your days are numbered.
And the revenge will be so f*cking sweet.

Lemme guess: If Biden wins the election, racism will cease to exist. Racism simply did not exist before Trump won the election in 2016.

Well, it'd be nice to at least have a president who doesn't actively promote it.


Then why are you voting for Biden?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

luna1580: theflatline: Churchy LaFemme: Sensei Can You See: Walker: Keep it up racists, keep it up. Your days are numbered.
And the revenge will be so f*cking sweet.

Lemme guess: If Biden wins the election, racism will cease to exist. Racism simply did not exist before Trump won the election in 2016.

Well, it'd be nice to at least have a president who doesn't actively promote it.

50 years old here.

No one questioned my ethnicity until really until Trump got elected.

It has been four years of "you got a little something in you. Just asking questions."

i don't doubt this. and i directly blame trump. he's always been all about normalizing racism and emboldening racists. it's one of the biggest reasons to hate him and it makes him dangerous.

BUT why would anyone ever have to question anything about your ethnicity? you're like the vegan of colombian-descended (on your dad's side) native born americans, at least here on fark. we don't need to ask, because you're sure to let us know a few minutes into the conversation 😉


Hahahahahaha yep. But these are like randos at the bar. And they alway think my wife is European.

I am citizen of the US, Spain, Spain, Panama, and Colombia.

Colombian pops dad was a Dutch jew and mothers cajun family is Sicilian and French and Irish.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Walker: Keep it up racists, keep it up. Your days are numbered.
And the revenge will be so f*cking sweet.

Lemme guess: If Biden wins the election, racism will cease to exist. Racism simply did not exist before Trump won the election in 2016.


Didn't say nuthin like that.

I'm saying the racists have come out of the woodwork all proud in their MAGA hats because they know Trump has their back. They know Barr has their back. That won't happen under Biden.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gar1013: Churchy LaFemme: Sensei Can You See: Walker: Keep it up racists, keep it up. Your days are numbered.
And the revenge will be so f*cking sweet.

Lemme guess: If Biden wins the election, racism will cease to exist. Racism simply did not exist before Trump won the election in 2016.

Well, it'd be nice to at least have a president who doesn't actively promote it.

Then why are you voting for Biden?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x535]


Explain to the class what you think your point is.
Go ahead
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theflatline: Churchy LaFemme: Sensei Can You See: Walker: Keep it up racists, keep it up. Your days are numbered.
And the revenge will be so f*cking sweet.

Lemme guess: If Biden wins the election, racism will cease to exist. Racism simply did not exist before Trump won the election in 2016.

Well, it'd be nice to at least have a president who doesn't actively promote it.

50 years old here.

No one questioned my ethnicity until really until Trump got elected.

It has been four years of "you got a little something in you. Just asking questions."


We *all* have "a little something in us", brother.
The wife took a DNA test, discovered she's got a couple percent Askenazi Jewish in her...some relatives are from Poland.

As far as I know I'm white bread, but none of that matters, except  maybe during trivia contests. Melting pot and all. Doesn't change who we are or how we should treat everyone we meet.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.