(USA Today)   "We mailed out 62 packages and tracked what happened to them"   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Interesting  
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Extra slow in swing states. Weird that.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm in CT. Artist sent TWO paintings from same place at the same time. One arrived Monday and the other I haven't received yet.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sadly absentee ballots are easy to pick out of a pile and .. get lost

took me 2 weeks to get a package from CA to WI.  It sat at my post office for 11 days before getting delivered
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being as Trump is trying to dismantle and defend the postal service, wouldn't it make more sense for the ballots to be delivered on time?

Everyone knows its going to be a Biden landslide, so wouldn't it be in their best interst that every vote for Biden be counted?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*defund
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip: You can return your completed ballot directly at the local election office. Don't fall for the fake Republican dropboxes though, or the fake Republican election officials.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The postal service reported significant delays this summer after cost-cutting measures were implemented by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. DeJoy ordered the dismantling and deactivation of mail sorting machines, barred overtime and required carriers and trucks to start routes at certain times, regardless of whether the mail was ready, resulting in widespread slowdowns.

Many of those efforts were halted by court order.

Sounds like someone was getting ready for the election. Especially those sorting machines, which take an enormous amount of work off of the postal carriers.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm celebrating Election Day by going to the polls and voting.  And because the polling place is by chance a two-minute walk from my residence.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I put my ballot in the clerks inside drop box just to make sure. fark you Dejoy and eat shiat Trump!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Pro tip: You can return your completed ballot directly at the local election office. Don't fall for the fake Republican dropboxes though, or the fake Republican election officials.


I'm not too worried about the fake Republican drop-boxes - the only ones I have heard about are being placed where they expect only Republicans to be dropping off ballots, so they'll probably get to their destination.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: I put my ballot in the clerks inside drop box just to make sure. fark you Dejoy and eat shiat Trump!


Same. No way was I mailing that thing or putting it in an outside dropbox that would be set on fire.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Even for USA Today that was a shiat article.  TFA did not tell what happened.

/I know it's fark
//don't click on TFA
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm glad I'm not relying on USPS for anything that needs to get there on time.  My landlord lives a half-mile from me so I just walk over to his house and hand-deliver my rent check.  Other than that, it's 100% electronic bill payment.  Otherwise, I'd worry about credit card payments incurring late fees, and/or things like car insurance getting canceled because the insurance company didn't receive my payment timely.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: I'm celebrating Election Day by going to the polls and voting.  And because the polling place is by chance a two-minute walk from my residence.


Same. Also, I took the day off work and can see if there's a line in front of the polling place from my house.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's not where I'd go when I want my package handled.
 
sforce
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mailed on the 12th, arrived on the 21st. Ordered from the same place multiple times, usually takes 2-3 days.
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sforce: [Fark user image 503x794]

Mailed on the 12th, arrived on the 21st. Ordered from the same place multiple times, usually takes 2-3 days.


They really like distribution centers.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: SwiftFox: I'm celebrating Election Day by going to the polls and voting.  And because the polling place is by chance a two-minute walk from my residence.

Same. Also, I took the day off work and can see if there's a line in front of the polling place from my house.


I'll be watching for  need to berate any non mask wearing or distancing persons present, especially if partisan-obvious.  I always use my phone to record in landscape mode.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you go in person to a drop box or polling center, you are a corona virus sympathizer and an enemy of good people who stay inside and don't make themselves carriers or potential hosts to the corona virus weapon.

Lock down people!  Mail in your vote.  The good leaders have been telling us to do this for Months!  If you live in a non blue place, move to a blue place and be among good people, and not viral weapons platforms.
 
eagles95
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Walked my into county building to the secured box and dropped in. By that afternoon it had been accepted.  Fark you Trump and DeJoy

/Really blue state
//still took 3 tries to get my ballot
///EVERYONE FARKING VOTE
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: I'm celebrating Election Day by going to the polls and voting.  And because the polling place is by chance a two-minute walk from my residence.


Two-minute walk, but likely a four-hour wait in line.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Couldn't possibly be exasperated by swing state candidates in various races sending crap almost daily.
 
