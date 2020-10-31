 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Firefighters say they are burned out   (nbcnews.com) divider line
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When asked if he would like to return to wildland firefighting, with an agency like Cal Fire, Dunham did not hesitate. "I would go jump on a Cal Fire engine in a heartbeat," he said."

The pay from CalFire at the position he would be in starts at $50k+ with benefits.  They also get paid "portal-to-portal" 24 hours a day from the moment they are called out.  CalFire does not get called for fires outside California unless the shiats hitting the fan because they are so expensive, compared to what regular USFS firefighters are paid. CalFire treats their employees well because they need them all year long.

Some of the USFS firefighters started their season in January, working in Australia and are still out on incidents in the western USA.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Me too.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
is this like mask fatigue?  if so, I can relate
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Federal wildland firefighters say they're burned out after years of low pay, little job stability"

I would have thought that job stability wouldn't be a major issue recently.  It seems like we've had plenty of fires for them to be working on.  I'd say that there's been plenty of work for firefighters.

Sadly.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Golden is just one of thousands of federal wildland firefighters who work six months out of the year and whose part-time status doesn't come with the typical benefits or job security given to state and city firefighters."

The richest nation in history on the backs of the underpaid and over exploited.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Given climate change, you'd think their job market would be on fire right now...
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a nation, we don't deserve their dedication.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The physical requirements of a job like this alone are insane. These are people who'd, for example, have to meet or exceed the physical requirements of Ranger school for a comparable level of physical fitness. The amount of training alone they undergo yearly to conduct missions on the fireline, especially in austere settings far from traditional urban/wildfire interfaces should mean they get a regular paycheck.

Instead, they're exploited and left to wonder if they'll have a job. Or if they should go to work for a state or local agency instead.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Golden is just one of thousands of federal wildland firefighters who work six months out of the year and whose part-time status doesn't come with the typical benefits or job security given to state and city firefighters.


But hey, how about that Space Force, eh?
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They should lay the blame where it belongs.
At the feet of the Forestry Rakers Union.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: is this like mask fatigue?  if so, I can relate


You got used to wearing pants and shoes all the time. You can farking well get used to wearing a mask when you go to MallWart.

This is firefighters doing dangerous, backbreaking work under terrible conditions and worse labor conditions. What they have to go through is infinitely worse than your tender feefees getting hurt by having to take basic public health precautions. And they wear masks, too.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They could try making a calendar to spice things up.
 
