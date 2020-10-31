 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Goodbye, Mr. Bond   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
155
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1430 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 31 Oct 2020 at 8:43 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



155 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat. Goodnight, iconicspyman.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Goldfinger finally got his wish.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got to leave 2020 two months early

Lucky bastard
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trebeck inconsolable.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


//oblig
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Goodnight, sir. You were a king among men.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YTMND
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat, not something good to start the day with.  Of course if he did, as reported, have dementia for several years, he may not have noticed/been fine with it.

Thanks for the many hours of entertainment through the years... RIP
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kurgen finally got Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap!

I didn't realize he was quite that old.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest in peace, Sir........

2020 rolls on......
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex Trebek no longer has to worry about Sean Connery shagging his mother.

One last time:
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resht in peash
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to go live in Montana.

I know, I know.

RIP
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the anal bum covers I have come across in my life, he was the greatest anal bum cover.
 
sonofASDF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Captain!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That shucks.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so 90...good run....and as said above, he got out while he could.

Once, Sean Connery had a bunch of books fall on him.

When asked what happened, he said, "I'm ok, I only have my shelf to blame."

That one is free boys and ghouls.
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it, 2020. Suck it long and suck it hard.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DID ANYONE EVEN TRY THE GODDAMNED CHALICE?!!?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP, Mr Henry Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez Jones.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, I came here for the sole purpose of posting "Alex Trebek breathes a sigh of relief".  Oh well.
 
The_Knarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I has a sad :(

Good night Doctor Jones
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He beat Trebek
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/RIP
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resht in peash.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my favorite actors, God speed Sean.
 
gonzoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, can anyone get a hold of Christopher Lambert and have him shout RAMIREZ! At the top of his lungs?  That should bring him back somehow, I'm led to understand, by a reputable source.

/ failing that, Harrison Ford needs to spell jehovah with an I, make a leap of faith, and then choose wisely
// I'm sad, but he lived a long and amazing life.  RIP Sir.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....Goddammit, 2020....
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
goldfinger's expectations finally fulfilled
 
FiendishFellow05
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, this sucks. Legendary actor, Shame his last film wasn't a bigger hit.

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 225x225]
Goodnight, sir. You were a king among men.


OK, I'm digging out my copy of this and watching it this weekend. The Man Who Would Be King is such a great, underrated film.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will always be Dr. Henry Jones Sr to me.  Always.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: The Kurgen finally got Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez


Kind of funny how an Egyptian by way of Spain sounded remarkably like a Scotsman.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sean Connery: The Musical
Youtube LB7f_kZQ9hY
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just knew that eventually he'd beat Alex Trebek to death.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a grand, long life and he was apparently in poor health towards the end, but that's still a bummer.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Slypork: The Kurgen finally got Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez

Kind of funny how an Egyptian by way of Spain sounded remarkably like a Scotsman.


Linguists have been studying how languages drift and change for years, when really it was just this one guy traveling around.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who lives to 90 had a good run
 
Deathbymeteor [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90 years, multiple decades of legendary work, characters that echo decades later.

Rest well Sir Knight.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole OMG 2020!!!! schtick is old and frankly stupid. Would you feel better if he died 2 months andva couple of days from now?

He was 90 and in failing health. He had a great run, lived a life most of us can't even dream of. COViD didn't take him. Father time did.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gone.  James Gone.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: He will always be Dr. Henry Jones Sr to me.  Always.


Did he send you on your path to archaeology?
 
RanHakubi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RAAAAMIIIIIIREEEEEEEZ!

/he wasn't a Spaniard
//he was an Egyptian
/// third slashie is the last one
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farewell Sir and RIP. Pretty much loved you in everything you did, even if the rest of the movie sucked.
 
Displayed 50 of 155 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.