(The Root)   Step 1: Yank woman out of car and attack her. Step 2: Kidnap her son. Step 3: Use kid in propaganda photo because you're the police?   (theroot.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it wrong that I have to look to see if this is a fark headline repeat, or if it happened again?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's vile.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: Is it wrong that I have to look to see if this is a fark headline repeat, or if it happened again?


The fact that you can't immediately tell shows you what a massive problem there is in US policing.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: italie: Is it wrong that I have to look to see if this is a fark headline repeat, or if it happened again?

The fact that you can't immediately tell shows you what a massive problem there is in US policing.


(buried lead)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where all the union bashers at?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As you can imagine, that caption was a whole-ass lie

I love that line.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs gonna pig.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had her vehicle smashed, was beaten by cops, arrested then released without charge and then had her kid used in a copaganda image.

This is a perfect example of why I give less no f*cks when these asshole cops get shot, f*ck them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes you understand why people hate the police.
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: As you can imagine, that caption was a whole-ass lie

I love that line.


Relevant

rhodabear
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
F*ck the cops and their thin blue line and them vs. us mentality. This kid will never trust a cop, Mission Accomplished?

ACAB
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Never trust a cop.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope her lawyers take the department to the cleaners.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Law and order, amiright?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image 800x900]


And our current President keep encouraging that brutality and says they aren't brutal enough, funny how you Conservatives leave out that part. Also considering that those same cops hate Democrats and keep supporting Republicans, it could be suggested that they are doing those actions in the hopes of bringing down those Democratic mayors.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image image 800x900]


Who are those police voting for?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image 800x900]


Whatever Talcum X
 
Deathbymeteor [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image 800x900]


Oh look, known fool posts message from known grifter singing a new song because he's a known grifter to his previous side, containing absolutely no facts.

Another day ending in Y
 
PunGent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It makes you understand why people hate the police.



"Nobody ever wrote a song called "fark The Fire Department"
 
PunGent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image 800x900]


Hey, look...you're lying again.

Or, you're too stupid to understand per-capita...

Not really a win for you, either way.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Funny how nothing about why they 'swarmed the car'. My money says the 'innocent woman' attempted to use her car as a battering ram against the police.

Cops without body cameras are idiots.
 
inner ted
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how nothing about why they 'swarmed the car'. My money says the 'innocent woman' attempted to use her car as a battering ram against the police.

Cops without body cameras are idiots.


My money is that you are dumb as fark and you have yet to prove me wrong
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image 800x900]


Most of the opioid crisis is happening in the red states - I bet you blame that on the Left too huh?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
god, I hate the police unions so farking much.
 
