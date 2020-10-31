 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   So, how many men can you get in a tumble dryer?   (news.sky.com) divider line
29
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

796 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All of them, if sex is offered as a reward.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Culture Club - I'll Tumble 4 Ya (Official Video)
Youtube kwb9-OlQimc
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More, if you grind them up.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont talk about your mom that way
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They used a range of heavy equipment and removed the dryer door so the third man could free himself.

TIL that a screwdriver is considered heavy equipment.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a tumble dryer? so a dryer?  are there dryers that don't tumble?

or tumblr?
 
listernine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, does she like anal?  Two, or three, at one time.   But in a row?  There was a documentary on that.  It was like, 300, i think.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was more of a step mom situation?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll Bounce back from their injuries in no time.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're they all nerds and had their lunch money stolen before being stuffed into the dryer?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how many men can you get in a tumble dryer?

Depends, am I allowed to use my meat grindr?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One three year old. I suppose I should thank my sisters for not turning it on.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would men be in the laundry?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: One three year old. I suppose I should thank my sisters for not turning it on.


Good ol hide and seek. Dryer, fridge, under the car, inside the back of the pull out sofa. The most funnest death traps
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: They used a range of heavy equipment and removed the dryer door so the third man could free himself.

TIL that a screwdriver is considered heavy equipment.


This thing sounds like some kind of super industrial dryer. They had to free the one guy so he could crawl IN before the rest could crawl out. Would like to see a picture of this machine...
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 60 gallons of men.  More if it's a high-capacity or industrial machine.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image 771x800]


Came here for this.  It's like humans have a weird thing of seeing how much stuff can fit in a hole.

/Giggity.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those were not men, those were boys. Men are adult males. Adults don't try to climb into tumble dryers unless they are mentally defective. Boys, who are young, inexperienced, and foolish, may. Many adults also are still fools, but typically they are experienced and do know enough not to attempt such idiocy.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We're they all nerds and had their lunch money stolen before being stuffed into the dryer?


It's Essex. Probably pissed up TOWIE wannabes.
 
groverpm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Essex, the New Jersey of England.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait.... What day of the week is it, and how close are we to the nearest horse track?!?

/it's important.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The tag said tumble dry.
I kept tumbling and tumbling until I realized they meant use a dryer.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: a tumble dryer? so a dryer?  are there dryers that don't tumble?

or tumblr?


Yes, there are spin dryers as well
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: a tumble dryer? so a dryer?  are there dryers that don't tumble?

or tumblr?


Sounds like this was an abandoned laundromat.

But this article is from Europe and they have lots of combo washer/dryer machines, often in the kitchen.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Depends on the capacity of the dryer and the size of the men.

/DNRTFA
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Russ1642: They used a range of heavy equipment and removed the dryer door so the third man could free himself.

TIL that a screwdriver is considered heavy equipment.

This thing sounds like some kind of super industrial dryer. They had to free the one guy so he could crawl IN before the rest could crawl out. Would like to see a picture of this machine...


I'm glad you saw that too. I  thought I had to be confused. Maybe they put him in to think about what he'd done while they discussed whether or not they should turn it on. Waited until he sounded sufficiently contrite before they let him out.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back in the early 90s I worked as a commissioned salesperson at an appliance store in Central Minnesota. It was fun and I made good money. Selling major appliances is relatively easy because you usually have motivated buyers, not tire-kickers, since they either they have one that's broken that needs replacing quick or they're getting a new home or remodeling and this is the fun part (vs. picking out outlet covers or grout or whatever). The only semi-difficult part for me was, because I was just in my early-20s, some people were replacing appliances that were older than me, so they maybe initially thought I wouldn't know my shiat, until I got into my pitch and proved them wrong.

Anyway, one Sunday afternoon I'm working the sales floor when a couple comes in. The wife is a normal looking middle aged gal, but her husband looks like a camouflaged Paul Bunyan, just an enormous guy - he had fists the size of toaster ovens - all dressed up in his fall Mossy Oak hunting gear. A perfect specimen of Jack Pine Savage with full blown Stearns County Syndrome. It was immediately after the Vikings game and it was quite apparent that he had already had a couple 13, 14, beers beforehand.

Me: "Hi. How're you folks doing today?"

Paul: (gruff cavemanly) "Need a dryer."

Me: "OK, great. We have lots to choose from and some great pr..."

Paul: "Need extra-large."

Me: "Got it. No problem. We carry Whirlpool, which currently has the largest interior...

Paul: "No. Need Kenmore."

Me: "Oh, sorry, but we don't carry the Kenmore brand as that's a Sears private label brand. However, their dryers are actually made by Whirlpool in the same fac...

Paul: "No. Not as big. Need room for work pants."

Wife: "Paul, be nice. He trying to help."

Me: "Which model did you see at Sears that you liked."

[He hands me a Sears associate's business card, scrawled on it is a model number and price. Well, now I've got Paul in a box.]

Me: "Oh, right, this is the DDG-7080 - I carry that exact same model, down to the screws, in the Whirlpool WDG9090-IDGAF, but ours is actually a little better because it has a full variable temp control, instead of fixed options, and comes with the optional sweater rack accessory at no additional charge, plus ours is on sale, so it's $40 cheaper, and I'm offering free delivery and haul away of your old dryer."

Paul: "No. Not as big. Kenmore bigger."

Me: "Sir, I'm sorry, I don't mean sound argumentative, but what Kenmore calls 'Extra Large' capacity, Whirlpool calls 'Super' capacity. They have exactly the same cubic feet of interior space."

Paul: "No. Kenmore bigger."

Me: "You know what sir, I think I have a competitive comparison chart here that we use for training - I guess, technically, it's not to be used with customers, but let me show you something..."

[I open up my sales binder and pull out a product feature grid and point to the column for the Kenmore and the Whirlpool and scroll over to show the same drum capacity.]

Paul: "Huh. I don't believe it."

Wife: "Paul, this is silly. Take the young man's word for it already."

Me: (trying to allow him to save face) "Well, it might be an optical illusion, because the Kenmore has a charcoal powder coated drum and the Whirlpool's is white, so maybe it just looks bigger, but they're the same, I promise."

Paul: "Wife, maybe we should go back to Sears."

Me: (Now, what do I have to lose) "Sir, if I can crawl into this dryer, fit my entire body in it and close the door, will you buy it?"

Before he could answer, I opened the door and started to climb in. At the time, I was 5' 9", about 145 pounds. I went in legs first and the drum wanted to rotate, so I had to simultaneously stabilize the drum and contort my body around into a quasi-handstand to turn and get my butt in there. The wife is giggling like crazy and cheering me on, he is not amused.

I finally get my lower body in and I twist around to push up and get my torso and head in. I close the door...dramatic pause...and I fling open the door, victorious, and I say:

"Gas or electric?"
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.