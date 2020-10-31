 Skip to content
(WWLP)   Florida man pays for the 'full-contact' leopard experience in Florida   (wwlp.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should have stuck to Cougars.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Maybe he should have stuck to Cougars.


They're definitely cheaper.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
again?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How's his face? Oh my.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: again?


Like you never got on the same ride twice in a row at the amusement park.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: again?


How many faces does this guy have?
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA:  During the Aug. 31 leopard encounter, detectives say Turner paid to be able to "play with it, rub its belly and take pictures."

Hell...my own domestic housecat gets twitchy if I try to touch its belly, and this moron wants to play cuddlebunnies with a full grown leopard???
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is it about Florida and wild animals?

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
