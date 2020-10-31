 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   If Britons want to be alive at Christmas, they need to embrace the upcoming Covid-19 lockdown (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe having someone besides that absolute plug announcing it would help with taking it seriously?
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
-1 for fearmongering
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We are all going to die!!!!!!

Doomed I tells ya ! Doomed!
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No No herd immunity will end it in like 2 weeks.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You are all gonna die.... I guarantee it!

/Maybe not this year though..
//or next year
///wear a mask, help your neighbors, don't be skeeeeeeeered
 
