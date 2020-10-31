 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 11003106


(BBC-US)   To be fair, in the wrong hands, leeks can be dangerous weapons   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

230 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anything can be a weapon if you hold it right.

/Sorry Ani
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In their final form, leek wielders utilize the leaves as well as the stalk, making them even more dangerous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let us not forget the deadly banana.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did the responding officers take their leeks?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image image 352x240]


Great. This thread again. I got the farking song stuck in my head last night. I wake up this morning and you farkers get it going again. Thanks. Thanks a lot.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You could bludgeon someone to death with one.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Persnickety: In their final form, leek wielders utilize the leaves as well as the stalk, making them even more dangerous.

[Fark user image image 512x288]


Damn you! I came here to say the story sounded Farfetch'd
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you want to know how dangerous leeks can be, try eating one without washing it first.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: You could bludgeon someone to death with one.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 810x539]


When did George W start gardening
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Leek Spin
Youtube 1wnE4vF9CQ4
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My leek-potato soup is delicious, but probably violates the Geneva Conventions the next morning.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.