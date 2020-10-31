 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(France 24)   UN panel gives us something to look forward to in the future, all pandemics will likely to be deadlier and more frequent than this little thing we have going on now   (france24.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2020 at 9:28 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to think we learned our lesson with this one and the next one won't be managed by a toddler who takes a virus as a personal affront to his belief the sun rises and sets out of his asshole and exacerbated by said toddler's acolytes who think washing one's hands is the same as giving Satan an Albanian Badger Churn and wearing a mask is worse than being sealed in the Black Hole of Calcutta with Gallagher I and II.

I'm wrong, but I'd like to think that.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn, nature! You scary!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mother Nature telling its most petulant children to behave, right?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If the UN is looking hard at this, so is the Disaster Capitalism crowd.  The crowd is probably developing back channels now with China to produce and limit the masks, gloves, ventilators, full body protection -- all soon to be a stable part of the economy.   Clean body parts will need to be grown and harvested.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Embrace Death.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, it seems like the smart thing to do would be to pull out of the W.H.O. and rely on Thoughts and Prayers.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And  the pro-plague idiots will get ever more idiotic, causing more and more death and suffering in their eternal quest never to admit that they were wrong, no matter the detritus they leave in their wake.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hopefully it will be faster acting on people who get it so that douchebags who flaunt safety protocol get out of the way sooner.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Hopefully it will be faster acting on people who get it so that douchebags who flaunt safety protocol get out of the way sooner.


Flout.

/sry, peet perve
 
GORDON
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
HEY WE NEED AD REVENUE SO CLICK THE DOOM AND GLOOM.
 
cirby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The be fair, various medical folks have been telling us that we're going to see massive, recurring pandemics ever since air travel became commonplace.

It only took 70 years for someone to be half-right. Yeah, COVID is widespread and somewhat lethal, but it's nothing like the "Black Death in the modern world" pandemics they're been predicting for decades.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.