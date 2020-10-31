 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   The windows of the bus go down, down, down, filling the bus with snow all the way through town   (wcvb.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In 30 years, is this going to be the new "Back in my day, we had to walk to school Uphill both ways in the snow"?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

In 30 years, is this going to be the new "Back in my day, we had to walk to school Uphill both ways in the snow"?


Back in my day we didn't have bullshiat like this taking up screen space even when its offline.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

In 30 years, is this going to be the new "Back in my day, we had to walk to school Uphill both ways in the snow"?

Back in my day we didn't have bullshiat like this taking up screen space even when its offline.
[Fark user image image 425x332]


TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

In 30 years, is this going to be the new "Back in my day, we had to walk to school Uphill both ways in the snow"?

Back in my day we didn't have bullshiat like this taking up screen space even when its offline.
[Fark user image image 425x332]

Get a B next to your name.


I ain't rich like you guys.
I can't be throwing cash at websites so I'll just biatch about it instead.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

In 30 years, is this going to be the new "Back in my day, we had to walk to school Uphill both ways in the snow"?

Back in my day we didn't have bullshiat like this taking up screen space even when its offline.
[Fark user image image 425x332]


Does anybody ever click on those? Or view whatever it leads to?

I'm pretty sure none of that dev work is free, too.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I didn't know kids cared about the weather.  I see kids in shorts and t shirts on single digit temp days in the winter when I'm wearing four layers to the grocery store.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The theory is  "There is no bad weather, just bad clothing."   One Montessori school is have all classes outside.  Given the disease transmission is like smoke, tiny and floating -  unaffected by gravity, air flow is extremely important.

Besides, dying from the seasonal flu combined with COVID is the much sought after tombstone writing for 2021.
 
