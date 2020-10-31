 Skip to content
(CBC)   So apparently Canada Dry Ginger Ale doesn't have ginger in it, and because they settled with one guy they don't have to change labeling and advertisement   (cbc.ca) divider line
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ginger beer > ginger ale
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Ginger beer > ginger ale


Ginger Beer $> ginger ale.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can haz ginger thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not drinking Vernor's, it's crap.

cdn.nexternal.comView Full Size
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always assume that marketing advertises / brands what the product isn't.

Case in point, if I see Canada Dry Ginger Ale on the shelves here in the US then I know:

- I'm not in Canada
- It's wet not dry
- It contains no ginger
- It won't get me drunk

Same is true of pretty much anything.  Someone calls you saying they want to save you money?  They want to fleece you.  Game releases a stability patch?  Prepare for crashes.  Congress passes a Freedom Act?  There goes your civil liberties.  Restaurant offers locally sourced organic farm to table food?  They bought it at Publix.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mymodernmet.comView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What idiot really believe soda, any soda, has "health benefits"?

I mean, sure, if it's a choice between dying of dehydration and drinking soda, soda is the healthy choice. Beyond that, not so much.

Also, 6 ounces of Reed's Stronger Ginger Beer with half a lime and two ounces of bourbon.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$3000 split between the two guys who sued, and $197000 plus legal expenses to a BC Law org.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: I can haz ginger thread?

[Fark user image 850x1274]


Why soy-ten-lee!

Tim Minchin | "Prejudice" | w/ Lyrics
Youtube I7Umw70Yulw
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Filip Lato - Krawiec (Oficjalny Teledysk)
Youtube 6CKUIb8_Z_U
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, Vernor's was the hard stuff.   Then I discovered beer.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

p89tech: What idiot really believe soda, any soda, has "health benefits"?


I think ginger is supposed to help if you have a cold.
 
Modguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

p89tech: What idiot really believe soda, any soda, has "health benefits"?

I mean, sure, if it's a choice between dying of dehydration and drinking soda, soda is the healthy choice. Beyond that, not so much.

Also, 6 ounces of Reed's Stronger Ginger Beer with half a lime and two ounces of bourbon.


Ginger really does help with motion sickness. Its fantastic for dealing with VR.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hahaha all that Bullshiat for $1500.
I really wish these American style Cash Grab lawsuits would just be automatically thrown out.
These ass clowns thought they'd be getting Millions. Guess they never dealt with lawyers before.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

p89tech: What idiot really believe soda, any soda, has "health benefits"?

I mean, sure, if it's a choice between dying of dehydration and drinking soda, soda is the healthy choice. Beyond that, not so much.

Also, 6 ounces of Reed's Stronger Ginger Beer with half a lime and two ounces of bourbon.


Soda?
It's pop coke, Dammit.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: If you're not drinking Vernor's, it's crap.

[cdn.nexternal.com image 850x566]


My grandparents were from Michigan and loved Vernor's. I liked it too, then found out every other ginger ale around tasted different. It's an old drink so maybe they were putting morphine or something in it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ginger, or Maryanne?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ComaToast: AAAAGGGGHHHH: If you're not drinking Vernor's, it's crap.

[cdn.nexternal.com image 850x566]

My grandparents were from Michigan and loved Vernor's. I liked it too, then found out every other ginger ale around tasted different. It's an old drink so maybe they were putting morphine or something in it.


It's aged in barrels. I think that's why it's better and tastes different than most of the others.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: I can haz ginger thread?

[Fark user image image 850x1274]


Puffy nipples. I just saved you
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This legal dispute sounds dark, and stormy
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As a kid I loved ginger ale. Imagine how much better I liked it when I discovered the real stuff.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I tried and failed to bring a similar lawsuit against Panda Express.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

holdmybones: ComaToast: AAAAGGGGHHHH: If you're not drinking Vernor's, it's crap.

[cdn.nexternal.com image 850x566]

My grandparents were from Michigan and loved Vernor's. I liked it too, then found out every other ginger ale around tasted different. It's an old drink so maybe they were putting morphine or something in it.

It's aged in barrels. I think that's why it's better and tastes different than most of the others.


Maybe I need to try Vernor's again.  It tasted really weird when I tried it.  Then again I'm used to actual spicy gingerale (Red Rock).  Vernor's tasted  like artificially flavored sugar water.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


True to its name. It is indeed spicy.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

