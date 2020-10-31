 Skip to content
 
(Military.com)   The US Navy maintains a small forest of white oak trees as a supply to repair the US Constitution. Truly an amazing bit of history leaft out of the books   (military.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Constitution isn't broken! Oh, the ship you mean.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good find, subby
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When the Constitution was constructed, the white oaks used to build it were plentiful but over time, those resources dried up as American settlers pushed west and used them to build homesteads, railroads and bourbon barrels.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Started the morning off right by learning something.
Thanks, Subby.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My god, you Americans with your constitution - you'd think it was handed down to Moses along with the 10 commandments and the rules for Australian rules football.
 
focusthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No mention of the USS Constellation, hon?
 
ansius
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: My god, you Americans with your constitution - you'd think it was handed down to Moses along with the 10 commandments and the rules for Australian rules football.


there are rules? I just thought it was seagulls fighting over a chip.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Weird. There's plenty of white oak. Huh.

Anyway, White oak lumber can perform an amusing trick due to the way its vascular system works that makes it water tight.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How long would that last if Trump was told that President Obama set that tree aside just to be "uppity"?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
it's ironic we have more insight about taking care of 70-80 year old trees than 70-80 year old people...
 
Cythraul
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: My god, you Americans with your constitution - you'd think it was handed down to Moses along with the 10 commandments and the rules for Australian rules football.


Yeah.  How dare we try to maintain consistent loyalty to the philosophy this country was founded on.  :)
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Camp David is a forested place managed by the navy, too.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's strange to think the third largest naval base by area in the country (I think) is in the middle of southern Indiana.

/know at least 3 people that work there
//nice part of the country to live in
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: How long would that last if Trump was told that President Obama set that tree aside just to be "uppity"?


Someone should tell Trump about this. There is Money to be made here! Trump should privatize it by EO and have all the trees cut down. MAGA!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: it's ironic we have more insight about taking care of 70-80 year old trees than 70-80 year old people...


The trees are worth money. Most 70-80 year old people are all used up and squeezed dry. No profit there!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The US has to maintain the USS Constitution.
It is the only commissioned ship in the US Navy that sunk an enemy navy's ship in combat.

Obviously the others don't know how.
Those noobs.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cythraul: El Rich-o: My god, you Americans with your constitution - you'd think it was handed down to Moses along with the 10 commandments and the rules for Australian rules football.

Yeah.  How dare we try to maintain consistent loyalty to the philosophy this country was founded on. :)


Does that include being allowed to own, rape, and kill slaves, women and non-property owners not be allowed to vote, and the 3/5ths rule? Just asking questions, here....
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB: My first ship was the Blue Ridge which is the oldest deployable ship in the USN, there'd always be some chucklefark reminding us about the Constitution being older.

/So much goddamn rust.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harlee: darth sunshine: it's ironic we have more insight about taking care of 70-80 year old trees than 70-80 year old people...

The trees are worth money. Most 70-80 year old people are all used up and squeezed dry. No profit there!


but then who will grease the stones when building our monuments?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
