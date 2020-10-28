 Skip to content
(Flathead Beacon)   Montana judge approves change to racist name of lake, which was changed from even more racist name given to it by early residents of nearby town of Caucasianfish   (flatheadbeacon.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I protest the unwarranted appropriation of the name of a valued and respected avian species so essential to the delicate ecosystem of northwest Montana. I am proud to be associated with such an honorable representative of birdhood. As the head of Loons for America, I call upon the residents of W-wordfish to retract the insulting appellation. I speak in unity with my feathered fellows, for today, too, I am proud to declare "I AM A LOON"!

/What do expect from a state that named itself after a quarterback?
//Next protest target: Looney Toons.
///Loon Lives Matter
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Hey now, they installed a platform so loons could nest there.

Though, if they're lost, I'm not sure how they're going to find it again...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the filing, Jacobs also noted that Lost Coon was a "compromise" name after "(N-word) Lake" was deemed too offensive.

Who named this lake, Rick Perry's family?
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, with a name like that...
In a state like that..?

I'd dredge the lake!
I bet there a whole lot of Unsolved Mysteries in the bottom of that thing!

Somebody must have seen something at least once, because that's how things get named.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What a lost coon may look like.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're going to need one hell of a bird lawyer.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: In the filing, Jacobs also noted that Lost Coon was a "compromise" name after "(N-word) Lake" was deemed too offensive.

Who named this lake, Rick Perry's family?


Have Trump visit just so we can tell him to get lost.
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finally renamed that son-of-a-biatch
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The lake was originally called "N-word" lake. It was change to Coon lake as a compromise in the middle of the last century.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

on a same  note

Black Vulcan Vs Racial Profiling
Youtube wKbGnzmidsw
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: The lake was originally called "N-word" lake. It was change to Coon lake as a compromise in the middle of the last century.


What I don't get is why were they compromising with racists who just needed the name to be a slur. Just change the damn name to something inoffensive THE FIRST Time and this wouldn't be an issue. And the new name is still a name derived from the slur name instead of something completely new and innocuous. Dumbasses.
 
miopinion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I DEMAND the the poor innocent racoon be protected from the deplorable treatment and racist abuse it's receiving due to the unsuitable name that was forced upon it!

From this day forward they shall be renamed Racpanda!
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: Catlenfell: The lake was originally called "N-word" lake. It was change to Coon lake as a compromise in the middle of the last century.

What I don't get is why were they compromising with racists who just needed the name to be a slur. Just change the damn name to something inoffensive THE FIRST Time and this wouldn't be an issue. And the new name is still a name derived from the slur name instead of something completely new and innocuous. Dumbasses.


Because the people who wanted the original name changed were also racist.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Plissken: [Fark user image image 425x252]
Finally renamed that son-of-a-biatch


First movie I ever saw with my wife.
Yes, we kinda look like them now.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Successful and Attractive Person Lake"?
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Olthoi: DayeOfJustice: Catlenfell: The lake was originally called "N-word" lake. It was change to Coon lake as a compromise in the middle of the last century.

What I don't get is why were they compromising with racists who just needed the name to be a slur. Just change the damn name to something inoffensive THE FIRST Time and this wouldn't be an issue. And the new name is still a name derived from the slur name instead of something completely new and innocuous. Dumbasses.

Because the people who wanted the original name changed were also racist.


Of course, but then why the hell does every article about this lake describe the original change as a compromise? Between who? Open racists and people who thought who thought it's better to use the "nicer" slur (so also open racists)? These articles should just call their asses racist and be done.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Caucasian makes no sense either.  There's a lot to unpack in how we still use that dumb word and the racial taxonomy that created it.

I'll get you started:  Ethiopians are caucasians.
 
