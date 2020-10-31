 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Good news, everyone. When the COVID-19 vaccine does become available, it will be free   (fox43.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2020 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well it looks to be the only thing that will stop this pandemic. Better than nothing, too.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In "free" as in Big Pharma will back up trucks to carry away pallets of taxpayer money with zero oversight.
We'll be lucky if they even work.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing that may be interesting is that there isn't "a vaccine", there are "vaccines" using different technologies. There could be pros and cons using each. I wonder what kind of choice people will get.

See https://www.google.com/amp/s/thec​onver​sation.com/amp/from-adenoviruses-to-rn​a-the-pros-and-cons-of-different-covid​-vaccine-technologies-145454
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOSHULIZM!!!@!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: In "free" as in Big Pharma will back up trucks to carry away pallets of taxpayer money with zero oversight.
We'll be lucky if they even work.


Which is precisely why we need socialized medicine with free public healthcare for all citizens.

In the UK, like a corporation represents X amount of workers during negotiations with pharmaceutical providers, the NHS represents almost the entire populace of the nation. If the drug companies don't want to lower their prices to a reasonable amount, they damn near literally get locked out of an entire national market of consumers.

So the prospect of absolute zero profits does wonders to create its own kind of oversight.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: One thing that may be interesting is that there isn't "a vaccine", there are "vaccines" using different technologies. There could be pros and cons using each. I wonder what kind of choice people will get.

See https://www.google.com/amp/s/theco​nversation.com/amp/from-adenoviruses-t​o-rna-the-pros-and-cons-of-different-c​ovid-vaccine-technologies-145454


I bet the crappiest version, limited immunity for six months taken at two doses two weeks apart, will be the free one.

The $9850 single dose vaccine will be for the politicians, Hollywood stars and millionaires. They'll give out a free dose on game shows and celebrity reality tv shows as the main prize.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What if the covid vaccine is lots of money, like that one episode of South Park?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dollar store vaccines, though cheap, just don't work as well as brand-name vaccines.
A friend turned into a newt. He didn't get better.
 
agent00pi [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Dahnkster: In "free" as in Big Pharma will back up trucks to carry away pallets of taxpayer money with zero oversight.
We'll be lucky if they even work.

Which is precisely why we need socialized medicine with free public healthcare for all citizens.

In the UK, like a corporation represents X amount of workers during negotiations with pharmaceutical providers, the NHS represents almost the entire populace of the nation. If the drug companies don't want to lower their prices to a reasonable amount, they damn near literally get locked out of an entire national market of consumers.

So the prospect of absolute zero profits does wonders to create its own kind of oversight.


Same in Australia.
 
yusyusyus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Per the article, this applies only to vaccines purchased by the federal government. So, this doesn't mean vaccines will be universally free.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well it looks to be the only thing that will stop this pandemic. Better than nothing, too.


Well, a proper lockdown followed by competent contact tracing could have kept it manageable, like in New Zealand.

That requires competent leadership that's not anti-science, though....and also requires NOT having millions of anti-mask morons yammering about freedumb.
 
kissmyasp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They'll definitely get more guinea pigs for these first gen extremely briefly tested vaccines by giving them out for free and in ten years a bunch of people will be all farked up because they have 0 idea what the long term side effects are.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeaahhh.  I'll believe "free" when there are people actually not paying for shots.  It's Oct 31 and the POTUS still believes that he can pull off a popular vote win, so I wouldn't be surprised if the Administration also promised a free puppy to everyone who wants one on Nov 3.

More likely their target is seniors to try and shore up their vote.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.