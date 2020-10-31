 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Quite possibly the greatest Halloween costumes EVER   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, now I have to make a Soundwave costume.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Man, now I have to make a Soundwave costume.


Ow!  I don't want to think about the splits involved in that..
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prior to starting the video, I was afraid this was a re-enactment of the War of the 5 Kings
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It IS rather amazing how these children can transform more realistically than the robots in those Michael Bay movies.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where omega Supreme?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, these kids win costume of the century awards.  Wow.  I honestly wish I could have been half as awesome as that in 1985.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: It IS rather amazing how these children can transform more realistically than the robots in those Michael Bay movies.


I think there's a certain je ne sais quoi lost without the spiraling somersaulting that Bay's Transformers do.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street entertainers on Hollywood Boulevard and on the Strip in Vegas (you know, the peeps tourists snap a pic with for a few bucks) have had these since the first Michael Bay Transformers flick came out.

Getting them kid-sized is super cute, though. I woulda been over the moon to have a costume like that as a kid.

/OG cartoon Jazz for life
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Alphax: It IS rather amazing how these children can transform more realistically than the robots in those Michael Bay movies.


You watch Transformer movies expecting realism??

/not a fan of the movies
//not a hater either
///have enjoyed the occasional Bay flick
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this a stolen video, or a reenactment? This should have a vintage tag as it was d'une a few years back. Pepperidge farm remembers.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Alphax: It IS rather amazing how these children can transform more realistically than the robots in those Michael Bay movies.

You watch Transformer movies expecting realism??

/not a fan of the movies
//not a hater either
///have enjoyed the occasional Bay flick


Just saw the first one, once.  Far, far too many humans in it.

I still like the 1986 movie.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Game over, man. Game over. And they're socially distancing as was the time of Halloween in the year 2020
 
fusillade762
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow.  Here I was thinking nothing could top the loader from Aliens one, but I am suitably humbled after watching that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Well done, young 'uns, well done.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed this didn't involve dressing up chickens.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Soundwave G1 voice compilation part I
Youtube qOu3hYXE_tM


best xformer
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
geez cris. i thought we were getting a chicken vid. well that just sucked.
 
