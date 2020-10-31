 Skip to content
 
(East Idaho News)   Two chickens in every pot, three idiots trying to cook those chickens in Yellowstone hot spring   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, that water isn't suitable for foods. Full of at least sulfites, and probably copper compounds.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At first I thought the temperatures were too low and they died of food poisoning.

Then I learned it's not a food danger, and a perfectly reasonable thing to do.

As long as you don't cross any barriers or touch things you aren't allowed to touch, which they did.

So fark them.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stories like this always remind me of the guy who went off trail looking for a soak. Dude fell in a hot spring and effing dissolved.
 
