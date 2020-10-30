 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ric Romero reports from the CDC: Covid achieves nearly 100% spread in the one place nobody's expected to socially distance or wear masks   (cnn.com) divider line
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also ric romero: wearing masks and socially distancing in a house wont do a single farking bit of good anyways, because you all share the same air and wont be keeping the windows open in winter
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Also ric romero: wearing masks and socially distancing in a house wont do a single farking bit of good anyways, because you all share the same air and wont be keeping the windows open in winter


I dunno if it's really useless.. I'm wearing my mask at home sometimes on bad air quality days.. they do help with fall allergies.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A good reason to keep a big stock of OTC cold/flu medications, cleaning supplies, and two weeks of easily prepared food. Assuming you're not hospitalized you're gonna have to do it yourself.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The biggest problem is not enough contact tracing. If you could know you were exposed you could take measures to minimize the chance of familial spreading (for instance I have an RV that the exposed person could isolate in), but if you have to wait till you're symptomatic to take action it's almost for sure too late, your family has been stewing in virus particles for a few days by that point.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Also ric romero: wearing masks and socially distancing in a house wont do a single farking bit of good anyways, because you all share the same air and wont be keeping the windows open in winter


I'm sure that is true for most people, but interestingly enough because I live on the third floor and the two floors below always have their heaters running, I actually end up leaving my windows open all winter, otherwise it gets unbearably hot in here LOL
 
PunGent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

robodog: The biggest problem is not enough contact tracing. If you could know you were exposed you could take measures to minimize the chance of familial spreading (for instance I have an RV that the exposed person could isolate in), but if you have to wait till you're symptomatic to take action it's almost for sure too late, your family has been stewing in virus particles for a few days by that point.


Sure doesn't help.  Are ANY of the states doing it effectively?

We aren't in Mass, and the Feds for damn sure aren't.

/and here I am, a chump stuck with a U.S. passport
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll be totally honest, I'm starting to dislike to this Covid business.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: A good reason to keep a big stock of OTC cold/flu medications, cleaning supplies, and two weeks of easily prepared food. Assuming you're not hospitalized you're gonna have to do it yourself.


Indeed. I've filled the freezers, stocked up on canned and boxed foods and OTC 's , though I rarely use the OTC's. Incidentally, many groceries and pharmacies have always delivered and many more are making a special effort with Covid-19. Amazon and a number of outlets--Schwann's, Hello Fresh, Pea Pod, Butcher Box--deliver food, and Amazon has some sort of prescription drug service. And a number of companies provide mail-order pharmaceuticals.

(I understand people that hate Amazon, but here in the boonies, I use them for most of my shopping--exponentially so this year.)
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PunGent: Sure doesn't help.  Are ANY of the states doing it effectively?


There are just too many cases.
 
