 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The ghost is a nerd   (twitter.com) divider line
5
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2020 at 5:20 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
GlaDos!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, ghost videos are one of my guiltiest pleasures... But it's so goddamn hard to find a good video that's convincing enough ti gee lost in the fantasy, because I've noticed that almost every self-declared paranormal investigator on YouTube is as dumb as bricks, and most of their ghostly encounters are just them not understanding how their own equipment works.

Legit, I was watching a Chills compilation once, and he submitted a news broad cast where a person in the background "faded away" as a paranormal video, and I was just like... You're a YouTuber, how do you not know about morph edits in Adobe After Effects?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So someone is gaslighting the old guy?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.