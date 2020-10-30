 Skip to content
 
(Worldometers)   The United States of America becomes the first country with more than 100,000 confirmed COVID cases in a 24-hour period   (worldometers.info) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only a 100k in 24hrs? That's nothing.

We've turned the corner
Right into a kill box.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
USA!
Number One!
Making America great Again!
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
JFC
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I said we would hit 100K per day by halloween we all laughed and laughed, and yet here we are
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are we great yet?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That wont stop the trumpers from voting for him.

The last I heard from these stupid POS : isnt it suspicious that theres a big spike just before the election?? I bet it was all planned and all those numbers are fake to make trump look bad and it'll all go down right after the democrats steal the election!

/gee I wonder why theres a spike 2 months after opening the schools
//and most people still dont wear a goddamn mask
///and the GOP continue to open everything and act like the pandemic aint a thing
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Even the TimeCube guy laughed when Trump said that we were "rounding the corner."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IgG4: When I said we would hit 100K per day by halloween we all laughed and laughed, and yet here we are


Maybe you laughed.
 
