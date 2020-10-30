 Skip to content
(CBC)   I'm not saying this is what I'd have done, but I understand   (cbc.ca) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure which I care about least, that a Nazi is dead or that a Spammer is dead. I just can't seem to muster a care for either.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
his late mother said her son had been missing for years and that this was a cherished photo of her lost boy.

ma'am? You do underyand there is a toilet paper shortage. I'll need to take that photo
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good riddance.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well... bye
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thatsashame.jpg
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Asshole murderer didn't even post it on TikTok.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada has a long and proud history of intolerance of intolerance.  Still ain't perfect, but we're working on that.  I am not sorry that this is how the nazi met his end.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
has been identified as a U.S. citizen known for spreading racist, neo-Nazi ideologies and for a massive spam email campaign

Canadians are the nicest people, but spam them with Nazi crap and they'll shoot a biatch.

/You guys now officially have the best national stereotype.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: his late mother said her son had been missing for years and that this was a cherished photo of her lost boy.

ma'am? You do underyand there is a toilet paper shortage. I'll need to take that photo


Say what you will, a mother always love the young child you raised....even your mom
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
E-mail blasting thoughts and prayers


//Oh, nazi is dead? Prayer worked.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sure the mounties will get right on it once hockey season is over.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Karma ..
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yay!
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's been dead for 3 years, they just now ID'd him, because he was a nomad who changed identities a lot.

No loss though, in fact I'd call that a win.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Squamish, anyone?
 
