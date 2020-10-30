 Skip to content
 
(Bored Panda)   Artist gives Wales a big hand   (boredpanda.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That sculptor is a credit to Whales everywhere.
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a pretty badass tribute.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty cool if you ask me. I like it.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only the forests in California were carved, forget raking.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Job
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great hand job.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Job


Sometimes,I feel as if Fark headline submitters could benefit from practicing the New Yorker cartoon caption contest.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Scotland, you idiot!

:-D
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: It's Scotland, you idiot!

:-D


Fine. Are you two whales from Scotland?

/bad joke is bad
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Well...Give the man a hand...
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
sculpture called Giant Hand of Vyrnwy

One vowel minimum in each word, Whales. That's all we ask
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Awesome, hand sculptures are cool, although my wife won't let me display the ones I have made, something about being too creepy.

/well good art is supposed to get a reaction out of people, creepy counts.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: sculpture called Giant Hand of Vyrnwy

One vowel minimum in each word, Whales. That's all we ask


There 2
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: TorpedoOrca: sculpture called Giant Hand of Vyrnwy

One vowel minimum in each word, Whales. That's all we ask

There 2


Someone in England told me that pronouncing Welsh gets a lot easier when you realize that w is a vowel.

No it didn't.
 
