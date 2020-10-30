 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   This week's "You're doing it wrong". Subby found this article on accident, hoping that getting this greenlit is a shoe-in   (boredpanda.com) divider line
44
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2020 at 1:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"#1 Could Care Less vs. Couldn't Care Less".

Stopped reading right there.

Whatever idiot wrote that piece has no farking clue whatsoever what language is or how it works. Yes, a literal parsing of the words appears to contradict the intention. No, it's not wrong. There is not an English-speaking person in America who does not understand what the speaker means. Therefore by farking definition it is correct usage.

Note to people about to defend this idiot: you sound like a thirteen year-old bragging about the size of their dictionary. Correct language has barely anything to do with the so-called grammar beaten into you in junior high school.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No kidding.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

HugeMistake: "#1 Could Care Less vs. Couldn't Care Less".

Stopped reading right there.

Whatever idiot wrote that piece has no farking clue whatsoever what language is or how it works. Yes, a literal parsing of the words appears to contradict the intention. No, it's not wrong. There is not an English-speaking person in America who does not understand what the speaker means. Therefore by farking definition it is correct usage.

Note to people about to defend this idiot: you sound like a thirteen year-old bragging about the size of their dictionary. Correct language has barely anything to do with the so-called grammar beaten into you in junior high school.


Your wrong for all intensive porpoise.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I prefer the more sensual "Nip it in the butt"
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HugeMistake: "#1 Could Care Less vs. Couldn't Care Less".

Stopped reading right there.

Whatever idiot wrote that piece has no farking clue whatsoever what language is or how it works. Yes, a literal parsing of the words appears to contradict the intention. No, it's not wrong. There is not an English-speaking person in America who does not understand what the speaker means. Therefore by farking definition it is correct usage.

Note to people about to defend this idiot: you sound like a thirteen year-old bragging about the size of their dictionary. Correct language has barely anything to do with the so-called grammar beaten into you in junior high school.


tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size

/Stannis?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oooh, next do "begging the question"...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Irregardless...
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You are getting this greened? WTF?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's hard to make word jokes when people don't know the correct way to say things.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: "#1 Could Care Less vs. Couldn't Care Less".

Stopped reading right there.

Whatever idiot wrote that piece has no farking clue whatsoever what language is or how it works. Yes, a literal parsing of the words appears to contradict the intention. No, it's not wrong. There is not an English-speaking person in America who does not understand what the speaker means. Therefore by farking definition it is correct usage.

Note to people about to defend this idiot: you sound like a thirteen year-old bragging about the size of their dictionary. Correct language has barely anything to do with the so-called grammar beaten into you in junior high school.


Username checks out.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bored Panda playing the greatest hits, I see. All of these have been pointed out. There are probably no less than 1,000,000,000 million unique URLs that contain one or more of these corrections.

I'll take issue with Butt vs Buck Naked. I don't care what came first (although I do care about who came first when in this condition) butt naked makes more sense. Men with their shirt off is not considered half-naked. Women with their shirt off are half-naked or "topless". If there are no pants to cover the genitals, the butt is also exposed. Since men and women have different names for their genitalia and "Genital Naked" isn't as catchy or succinct, we can go with Butt Naked. As in, I can see your butt.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: It's hard to make word jokes when people don't know the correct way to say things.


This is true. The one thing that makes my eyes twitch is when my wife says (for instance), that she will partay in our neighbor ladys chocolate cake instead of I will partake. I just  cringe.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is simply a misspelling. Not confusion over what the words mean. And as an electrician and amateur music producer...the attributes of phasing have a similar effect as fazing.

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There ya go...I just guaranteed this thread will get less than 50 comments.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Bored Panda playing the greatest hits, I see. All of these have been pointed out. There are probably no less than 1,000,000,000 million unique URLs that contain one or more of these corrections.

I'll take issue with Butt vs Buck Naked. I don't care what came first (although I do care about who came first when in this condition) butt naked makes more sense. Men with their shirt off is not considered half-naked. Women with their shirt off are half-naked or "topless". If there are no pants to cover the genitals, the butt is also exposed. Since men and women have different names for their genitalia and "Genital Naked" isn't as catchy or succinct, we can go with Butt Naked. As in, I can see your butt.


I'll take issue with "worse-case scenario".  Because I know I've used it properly.

A is bad.
And B is a worse-case scenario.
But C is the worst-case scenario.

Anyway, my ex-wife says "by any stretch of the means" where most people say "by any stretch of the imagination."  I've never heard anyone else use that phrase. But she does. A lot. I just wonder if everyone else she's says it to wants to say "You know, you're not saying what you think you're saying."
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, I guess, corn teen.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Irregardless of the circumstances, I'm humbled to find so many of my pet peaves in TFA.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Buck Naked, private eye

/So obscure that might not be right.  I think it is.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Irregardless, I'm glad you got your green subby.😎
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Irregardless of the circumstances, I'm humbled to find so many of my pet peaves in TFA.


Irregardless.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
List fails to toe the line.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: "by any stretch of the means"


I've heard that. And I take that as, by any stretch of the means we have available to accomplish something. So if it's used like that, I think it's correct.

"We can not produce that many widgets this month by any stretch of the means." - correct
"He could not be more wrong about his opinion by any stretch of the means." - incorrect
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Three Crooked Squirrels: "by any stretch of the means"

I've heard that. And I take that as, by any stretch of the means we have available to accomplish something. So if it's used like that, I think it's correct.

"We can not produce that many widgets this month by any stretch of the means." - correct
"He could not be more wrong about his opinion by any stretch of the means." - incorrect


I'll take your comment under consideration, but she 100% uses it as in your second example. It's uncomfortable every time she uses it.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoupGuru: List fails to toe the line.


Tough road to hoe.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: jaylectricity: Three Crooked Squirrels: "by any stretch of the means"

I've heard that. And I take that as, by any stretch of the means we have available to accomplish something. So if it's used like that, I think it's correct.

"We can not produce that many widgets this month by any stretch of the means." - correct
"He could not be more wrong about his opinion by any stretch of the means." - incorrect

I'll take your comment under consideration, but she 100% uses it as in your second example. It's uncomfortable every time she uses it.


Well then I'm 100% behind your assessment. Carry on.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could[n't] care less.

* I could actually care less about this article. It ranks a 2 out of 10 in farks given.

* I couldn't care less about people who say COVID is a hoax dying of COVID.

The comingling does reduce the comparative gravity of the latter, but you can play a switcheroo and still get the same effect--if not moreso--by a small addition:

* I could care less about people who say COVID is a hoax dying of COVID, but it's not worth the effort.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd always thought that shoo-in came from sheep herding or sheep trials and referred to animals which were easily shooed into the pen.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beat the meat.
Not, beet the meet.

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: "#1 Could Care Less vs. Couldn't Care Less".

Stopped reading right there.

Whatever idiot wrote that piece has no farking clue whatsoever what language is or how it works. Yes, a literal parsing of the words appears to contradict the intention. No, it's not wrong. There is not an English-speaking person in America who does not understand what the speaker means. Therefore by farking definition it is correct usage.

Note to people about to defend this idiot: you sound like a thirteen year-old bragging about the size of their dictionary. Correct language has barely anything to do with the so-called grammar beaten into you in junior high school.


No one should sit by and let stupid people determine the course of language by way of their laziness.

You sound like a thirteen-year-old bragging about his willful ignorance.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did we finally address Marine Core?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Eat me
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: Could[n't] care less.

* I could actually care less about this article. It ranks a 2 out of 10 in farks given.

* I couldn't care less about people who say COVID is a hoax dying of COVID.

The comingling does reduce the comparative gravity of the latter, but you can play a switcheroo and still get the same effect--if not moreso--by a small addition:

* I could care less about people who say COVID is a hoax dying of COVID, but it's not worth the effort.


Interesting interpretation.
Isn't the phrase intended as hyperbole though? it's not meant to be a quantitative statement, merely a flippant response.
 
bababa
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Bored Panda playing the greatest hits, I see. All of these have been pointed out. There are probably no less than 1,000,000,000 million unique URLs that contain one or more of these corrections.

I'll take issue with Butt vs Buck Naked. I don't care what came first (although I do care about who came first when in this condition) butt naked makes more sense. Men with their shirt off is not considered half-naked. Women with their shirt off are half-naked or "topless". If there are no pants to cover the genitals, the butt is also exposed. Since men and women have different names for their genitalia and "Genital Naked" isn't as catchy or succinct, we can go with Butt Naked. As in, I can see your butt.


Butt naked only means your bottom half is naked. Someone wearing a t-shirt and nothing else would be butt naked. Buck naked means completely naked. So both could be used.
 
joepennerlives [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

epyonyx: Did we finally address Marine Core?


It's "Marine Corpse" right?
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: epyonyx: Did we finally address Marine Core?

It's "Marine Corpse" right?


I did that to a friend, discussing the game Flying Corps back in the day. He corrected me, stupid little nerd.

And I never said it wrong again.
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like how they admit that "Butt Naked" makes more sense, but the other one came first. No other justification.
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Also, I guess, corn teen.


homer.gif   Mmmm, corn teen...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd join in this discussion but I have to begin my exercise regiment.
 
mononymous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This article insists on itself.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For all in tents and porpoises
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I will shoe-in a comment here.
 
zang
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Smoke some crack, turn your life around."
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.