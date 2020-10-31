 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Booze and tattoos, put me in this nursing home now   (kcrg.com) divider line
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was ready to like this until I saw they were temporary tattoos. At that age, what's the point of temporary?  Hell - tattoo a pig with giant nuts on my forehead when I'm 90. Go for it.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wasn't Booze & Tattoos the name some of the former GnR band members used when touring?
 
fetushead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Non-permanent tattoos. farking pussies. Man up! You're almost dead anyway! G
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My 74 year old coworker is getting a tattoo on her forearm next month.

I told her she better be think if over, she might regret it when she gets older.

/It was a decent joke for the spur of the moment.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My sister's business is temporary tattoos at events.  It's been completely shut down because of the plague, though, so she's hurting financially.  I sent her the story link for ideas to stay busy until real events start up again.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The smiles on their face - you can't replace a feeling like that,"

Good on them for doing this. I applaud their efforts.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: My 74 year old coworker is getting a tattoo on her forearm next month.

I told her she better be think if over, she might regret it when she gets older.

/It was a decent joke for the spur of the moment.


Man. I hope i can get a job when I'm 74.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't think those people are Jewish...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I ever make it into real advanced years I swear I'm going full Patrick Swayze centaur permanent and not looking back
Fark user imageView Full Size
"No regrats" in Olde English font as well
 
