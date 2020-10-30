 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Customers who purchased 'Sex assault flowers' also bought Nintendo circuit breaker, grievous bodily harm tank, and European prostitute earrings (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a pair of pearl earrings which were - somewhat problematically - described as being suitable for "European prostitutes."

No, no, that translation was accurate.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna post this, but I don't feel comfortable with it. Sexual assault flowers.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm gonna post this, but I don't feel comfortable with it. Sexual assault flowers.


now with pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese community frowns upon  Amazon's shenanigans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Schmerd1948: I'm gonna post this, but I don't feel comfortable with it. Sexual assault flowers.

now with pic.

[Fark user image 768x1024]


For the low, low price of £40.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I always preferred "Things Not Working Properly Even After You've Given Them A Good Thumping but secretly No Alcohol Lager".
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Klyukva: a pair of pearl earrings which were - somewhat problematically - described as being suitable for "European prostitutes."

No, no, that translation was accurate.


If pearl earrings are suitable for European prostitutes, who gets the pearl necklace?
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'big d***, do it yourself'

swedish made penis enlarger (austin powers)
Youtube 3WCvULMRUq8
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A million to one shot ... a million to one.
 
duenor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can somebody who is German or lived in Germany help me understand why poop fetish is such a uniquely and strongly German thing?

I've never quite understood this.
 
dammitbobby [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On another, more disturbing note, Amazon offers a shower curtain with swastikas on it?
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

duenor: Can somebody who is German or lived in Germany help me understand why poop fetish is such a uniquely and strongly German thing?

I've never quite understood this.


Why the Germans invented the "Flachspüler" / Science Comedian Vince Ebert
Youtube TGpuvPidF-8
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Schmerd1948: I'm gonna post this, but I don't feel comfortable with it. Sexual assault flowers.

now with pic.

[Fark user image image 768x1024]


...and the cones that look like testicles carry the seeds. How about that!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mindlock: Klyukva: a pair of pearl earrings which were - somewhat problematically - described as being suitable for "European prostitutes."

No, no, that translation was accurate.

If pearl earrings are suitable for European prostitutes, who gets the pearl necklace?


Your mom?
 
