(Yahoo)   A giant NOPE thought to be extinct, rediscovered after 25 years on a UK Army training base. Of all the animals 2020 brought back to us, why did it have to be a Giant NOPE   (yahoo.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well the MoD has ready access to flamethrowers so that's good
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cute!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fark spiders
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not sure the "NOPE" thing works with this anymore.  If someone was all, "Ok, you either gotta take the giant spider, or this Trumpanzee - one or the other." I'd probably be checking out care and feeding of my new horrifying giant spider buddy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I try to think of spiders as Spider Grandmother, so they don't scare me.  Even the tiny wall spiders hiding in the cracks between the floor and the baseboards just want to help by eating bugs.
 
rfenster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aragog lives!
 
GodComplex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
55mm is hardly a giant 'nope.' Especially in a land that occasionally imports Banana Spiders.
 
suid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA:

The spiders are named because of their wolf-like chasing of prey. They love to run across sandy terrain, over gravel and rocks before catching insects. The Great Fox-Spider then pounces, injecting the unfortunate bugs with deadly venom. The spider is then ready to feast on its catch using its strong, fang-bearing front appendages called chelicerae.

Nope.
 
Xythero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As long as they don't jump I'm cool with them.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Great Fox-Spider, which was 55mm or just over two inches in diameter including its hairy, spiny legs."

media.giphy.comView Full Size
media.giphy.comView Full Size

Scary.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Buddy shoots regularly as a civvy at Connaught Range which is a military range open to the public when drills aren't occuring in Ottawa, he was shooting 200m when he noticed a clump of dirt moving under his target. He mentioned it to the Range Officer and all of a sudden the whole range shut down.

Ends up the range is considered protected land for this one endangered turtle.
Once they got the critter out of harm's way shooting continued
 
