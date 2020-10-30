 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Chicago)   Its almost Halloween, which means its time for the annual "Ooga booga evil bad guys drugged candy with the devil's grass" scarebait news article   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
    Stupid  
279 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 4:17 PM



duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS, no one is dropping $25 on package of weed candy to waste on rando kids. If you want to ruin some lil' goblin's evening, those orange Circus Peanuts are cheaper and way more effective.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was growing up in the 80's we had real shiat to be scared of.

Like the Devil.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I should test all that candy. Turn it over, punk.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, nobody's wasting edibles on Elsa and The Mandalorian.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Halloween Theme on Xylophone
Youtube HEhJt9XOakk

/Do not trust the candy corn masquerading as other candy
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
chick.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Newsflash: something that has never happened to your kids in the history of Halloween may happen to your kids this Halloween, so be careful.  *smh*
 
DrVoice [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think you mean "It's time for the annual Fark Ghost Stories thread"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Newsflash: something that has never happened to your kids in the history of Halloween may happen to your kids this Halloween, so be careful.  *smh*


Well, it did happen. But, they guy poisoned his own kid. The other kids didn't die because he had stapled the pixi stick back closed. Even his kid could not open it. He opened it for him.
He apparently did it for insurance money.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Farking stupid pig cops.  Edibles aren't cheap, people are not going to give them out.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Newsflash: something that has never happened to your kids in the history of Halloween may happen to your kids this Halloween, so be careful.  *smh*


What happens is that the addict parents leave their drugs laying around and the kid sees them and thinks they're part of their Halloween candy and eat them.

Saying that someone put them in their tick-or-treat bag is just an excuse they use to stay out of trouble with the cops when the hospital calls them because the kid OD'd on their narcotics laced gummies.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: MattyBlast: Newsflash: something that has never happened to your kids in the history of Halloween may happen to your kids this Halloween, so be careful.  *smh*

What happens is that the addict parents leave their drugs laying around and the kid sees them and thinks they're part of their Halloween candy and eat them.

Saying that someone put them in their tick-or-treat bag is just an excuse they use to stay out of trouble with the cops when the hospital calls them because the kid OD'd on their narcotics laced gummies.


Okay Bernice, you're clutching your pearls a little bit too hard.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In my day, we just had to worry about fishhooks and razor blades in apples and popcorn balls.  And not those puny disposable razor blades, either, but the full size 'safety razor' blades.  Our Halloween fiends reveled in that irony.  We took them though.  You could always trade them with the hippie parents' kids who weren't allowed to eat candy but didn't want to miss out on the trick-or-treating and ended up with the aforementioned and boxes of raisins and bags of nuts.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: In my day, we just had to worry about fishhooks and razor blades in apples and popcorn balls.  And not those puny disposable razor blades, either, but the full size 'safety razor' blades.  Our Halloween fiends reveled in that irony.  We took them though.  You could always trade them with the hippie parents' kids who weren't allowed to eat candy but didn't want to miss out on the trick-or-treating and ended up with the aforementioned and boxes of raisins and bags of nuts.


I was listening to my favorite podcast (We Hate Movies) talking about the Urban Legends movie. They were super pissed that out of all the stupid urban legends they dredge up, there were no razor blades in apples/candy ones. That would've been perfect.

/They also go off about the stupid "people will give your kids drugs for Halloween!" scare
//No one's wasting good drugs on your shiatty crotchfruit
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: In my day, we just had to worry about fishhooks and razor blades in apples and popcorn balls.  And not those puny disposable razor blades, either, but the full size 'safety razor' blades.  Our Halloween fiends reveled in that irony.  We took them though.  You could always trade them with the hippie parents' kids who weren't allowed to eat candy but didn't want to miss out on the trick-or-treating and ended up with the aforementioned and boxes of raisins and bags of nuts.


We never worried about apples or popcorn balls because we wouldn't eat them. This is a kid's holiday about candy, not fruit, not nuts, not pennies!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: MattyBlast: Newsflash: something that has never happened to your kids in the history of Halloween may happen to your kids this Halloween, so be careful.  *smh*

What happens is that the addict parents leave their drugs laying around and the kid sees them and thinks they're part of their Halloween candy and eat them.

Saying that someone put them in their tick-or-treat bag is just an excuse they use to stay out of trouble with the cops when the hospital calls them because the kid OD'd on their narcotics laced gummies.


Sounds about as plausible as kids eating lying-around candy only on Halloween.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I remember the year I got this in my candy bag and I thought it was some kind of hard candy cane. This really happened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well we don't have our slutty costume stories.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [chick.com image 474x244]


Is that parody or an actual Chick tract panel? It's hard to tell with him.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I had the money, I'd keep the edibles and hand out toothbrushes.  MUAH-HA-HA-HA!!!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We've been hearing "Ooga booga evil bad guys" for the five past years.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I remember the year I got this in my candy bag and I thought it was some kind of hard candy cane. This really happened.

[Fark user image image 400x300]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ratchet_of_knoxville
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the dumbest shiz I read every year. Nobody's going to give up their expensive edibles to your crotch fruit.
 
