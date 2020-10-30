 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Hawaiian Airlines passenger never watched Mythbusters   (foxnews.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, dude, if you want the Convertible, you have to fly Aloha

Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
God I hate riding those rickity old cattlecar aircraft for such a long flight. Good thing too otherwise I might have let myself get suckered into buying a timeshare on Kauai.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My brother, Wadsworth Heartscotch, once unintentionally used a fire exit as a door whilst we were at family dinner in a restaurant. The door had, obviously, never been tested and immediately broke. It was pretty special
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Captain, captain, passanger is trying to open the door!!
Let him, he always departs here
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Oh him, don't worry.  He'll wear himself out long before that door opens."
 
bosca
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've flown Hawaiian Air. Can't say that I haven't had the same impulse.
 
