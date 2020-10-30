 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   How bad is Covid? People are voluntarily moving to Buffalo   (cnbc.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that more Americans can work and attend school from anywhere, they are increasingly looking to leave large urban centers for smaller, less dense cities with cheaper housing.

Covid-19 exposed the that many office workers could only get work done at the office.
This also exposes the artificially inflated values of property across this nation.

But the flight will be done by those with money. That means we are once again seeing a drain on wealth from city cores.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This feels overstated to me. I've WFH for almost 5 years and we've looked at moving a few times, but ultimately I never felt I had the job security to just move to BFE. Most people have family, friends, an SO, and/or kids to think about. If I were a single guy, I'd be typing this from a campervan in the middle of Utah right now.

I sort of need to stay near a medium/large city just for the job opportunities...OTOH, if Covid-driven remote work truly remains as permanent as some people think, it's very enticing.

/insert disclaimer on privilege, etc
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This feels overstated to me. I've WFH for almost 5 years and we've looked at moving a few times, but ultimately I never felt I had the job security to just move to BFE. Most people have family, friends, an SO, and/or kids to think about. If I were a single guy, I'd be typing this from a campervan in the middle of Utah right now.

I sort of need to stay near a medium/large city just for the job opportunities...OTOH, if Covid-driven remote work truly remains as permanent as some people think, it's very enticing.

/insert disclaimer on privilege, etc


Let's be real:  if companies determine that it's truly possible for the work to be done, not only from home, but far from home then many of them will outsource the work.  There are plenty of educated, English-speaking workers who are cheaper and most companies will look for any opportunity to save money, even if the suffer performance-wise in the short term.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Naido:
Let's be real:  if companies determine that it's truly possible for the work to be done, not only from home, but far from home then many of them will outsource the work.  There are plenty of educated, English-speaking workers who are cheaper and most companies will look for any opportunity to save money, even if the suffer performance-wise in the short term.

It's definitely a slippery slope. Our extended team of about 100 only have 5-7 people in India, the rest are US/Canda-based and from all different backgrounds (about half of us were full-time remote before Covid). There is definitely a benefit to knowing the culture, markets, and regulations in your home country, but that gap is shrinking, and it varies widely by industry.

For hardcore statistical and coding work, there's almost nothing our Indian partners can't do.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, bleu cheese with wings, never ranch
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No offense to the fine city of Buffalo, but living in Santa Barbara as an option to living in the largest US cities doesn't sound bad.

Buffalo?  Well....it's relatively close to Toronto.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, don't move to Buffalo. It's terrible here. The weather is cold and snowy 11 months of the year. There's lots of covid stuff around here too. Did I mention thunder....lots of thunder. The food sucks. Move to Toronto. The people are very kind and friendly there.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: but living in Santa Barbara


Such a weird town.

Everything is stucco and spanish tile.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are moving TO Buffalo, but the $64,000 question is FROM WHERE?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the Jets are terrible, but this is kind of extreme.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH SH*T, THIS IS WORSE THAN I THOUGHT!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: SirEattonHogg: but living in Santa Barbara

Such a weird town.

Everything is stucco and spanish tile.


I'll trade ya.  Red brick and long winters.
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more exposure,the faster we get to herd immunity and we get back to the greatest economy in world history. Hats (Masks lol) off to President Trump!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: I'll trade ya.  Red brick and long winters.


Lets do it.

In Buffalo im a 9.
In Santa Barbara im a -14.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

billybobtoo: move to Buffalo. It's great here. The weather is brisk and refreshing 11 months of the year. There's no covid stuff around here either. Did I mention that you won't notice your neighbor's fireworks. The food rocks. It's close to Toronto if you want to visit a big city. The people are very kind and friendly there.


You heard it here first, folks. Move to Buffalo and billybobtoo has a couch to sleep on until you find a place! Don't worry if it takes a while, it's important that you find the right home.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Now that more Americans can work and attend school from anywhere, they are increasingly looking to leave large urban centers for smaller, less dense cities with cheaper housing.

Santa Barbara, California; Louisville, Kentucky; and Buffalo, New York, are seeing big net inflows.

Santa Barbara is ridiculously expensive. 1,000 square feet that's not a dump easily goes for $700k.

I bet the people moving to Santa Barbara from LA are coming from places like Culver City and Manhattan Beach where they have $1.5+ million homes and are slightly downsizing.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bad is Covid are Los Angeles, NYC, Chicago, etc.? People are voluntarily moving to Buffalo anywhere else

FTFS
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Half the real estate agents in the country are terrified, the other half are gleeful.  Of course the tax authorities are not happy the big old city tax bases are crumbling.

If only there were some way to disseminate false information about COvid 10 that works to keep people from reacting in a way that costs me money.
 
ng2810
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

Now that more Americans can work and attend school from anywhere, they are increasingly looking to leave large urban centers for smaller, less dense cities with cheaper housing.

Santa Barbara, California; Louisville, Kentucky; and Buffalo, New York, are seeing big net inflows.

Santa Barbara is ridiculously expensive. 1,000 square feet that's not a dump easily goes for $700k.

I bet the people moving to Santa Barbara from LA are coming from places like Culver City and Manhattan Beach where they have $1.5+ million homes and are slightly downsizing.


Considering that the RENT in brand new Culver City apartments starts at $3,365 for a 598 sq. ft STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE TRAIN TRACKSI can totally see the appeal of just saying "Fark this," and using that rent money for a mortgage on a half-decent Stucco and Spanish style house in Santa Barbara.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All I know is my city (Riverside, California) hasn't stopped growing since its founding in 1883.  There's never been a decade where it's population increased by less than 10% (between censuses).  This growth certainly hasn't stopped due to Covid.  It's now to the point where it's grown past some former midwestern major cities, such as St. Louis.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ng2810: Considering that the RENT in brand new Culver City apartments starts at $3,365 for a 598 sq. ft STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE ATRAIN TRACKSSTATION can totally see the appeal of just saying "Fark this," and using that rent money for a mortgage on a half-decent Stucco and Spanish style house in Santa Barbara.


Fixed that for you.  Being directly adjacent to a station on the Metro Expo Line is a huge positive, not a negative.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brantgoose: They are moving TO Buffalo, but the $64,000 question is FROM WHERE?


Rapids, Tonawanda, Cheektowaga, Hamburg, Limeville, Olcott, Williamsport... I imagine away from other decaying urban centers that were once important 150 years ago but fell into collapse by the 1970s and never recovered. Might as well be somewhere with culture and things to do where your taxes actually get spent, instead of living where the outrageous taxes are being stolen from.

Let's face it, no one is moving to Buf'lo from out of state, that would be madness; moving to a place with higher taxes and a higher fuel oil bill and where there's taxes on taxes? Surely no one in their right mind would ever do that.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: SirEattonHogg: but living in Santa Barbara

Such a weird town.

Everything is stucco and spanish tile.


You... think that's weird?  In Santa Barbara?
 
ng2810
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ng2810: Considering that the RENT in brand new Culver City apartments starts at $3,365 for a 598 sq. ft STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE ATRAIN TRACKSSTATION can totally see the appeal of just saying "Fark this," and using that rent money for a mortgage on a half-decent Stucco and Spanish style house in Santa Barbara.

Fixed that for you.  Being directly adjacent to a station on the Metro Expo Line is a huge positive, not a negative.


Two of my residences are right next to the Expo line stations (Bergamont & Palms). People who need to live close to public transit sure as farking hell won't be able to afford almost $4k/mo in rent.
 
inelegy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby's headline:  "BECUZ THE COVID!!111!!"

Actual story:  Mentions covid once only in passing.  States actual reasons for fleeing shiatholes like New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, as --
1) Less population density
2) Cheaper housing
3) Remote work means you don't have to live in expensive shiatholes
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: SirEattonHogg: but living in Santa Barbara

Such a weird town.

Everything is stucco and spanish tile.


And that's just the airport. Yeah, it's like Zorro LARPing.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Many years ago, my dad's business in Baltimore went bankrupt. He got a job offer from a friend but it meant moving to Buffalo. Mom talked him out it. Thanks Mom!
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

morg: billybobtoo: move to Buffalo. It's great here. The weather is brisk and refreshing 11 months of the year. There's no covid stuff around here either. Did I mention that you won't notice your neighbor's fireworks. The food rocks. It's close to Toronto if you want to visit a big city. The people are very kind and friendly there.

You heard it here first, folks. Move to Buffalo and billybobtoo has a couch to sleep on until you find a place! Don't worry if it takes a while, it's important that you find the right home.


I've actually never owned a couch, buster. But I have a futon on the floor.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

billybobtoo: No, don't move to Buffalo. It's terrible here. The weather is cold and snowy 11 months of the year. There's lots of covid stuff around here too. Did I mention thunder....lots of thunder. The food sucks. Move to Toronto. The people are very kind and friendly there.


Anybody that chooses to move to Buffalo when the choices are wide.open, is too stupid to hire.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This feels overstated to me. I've WFH for almost 5 years and we've looked at moving a few times, but ultimately I never felt I had the job security to just move to BFE. Most people have family, friends, an SO, and/or kids to think about. If I were a single guy, I'd be typing this from a campervan in the middle of Utah right now.

I sort of need to stay near a medium/large city just for the job opportunities...OTOH, if Covid-driven remote work truly remains as permanent as some people think, it's very enticing.

/insert disclaimer on privilege, etc


Same, we live just outside of NYC. I could mortgage a house, not exaggerating, twice the size of mine on my property taxes alone in BFE. Wife's job would pay relatively the same anywhere, and isn't a huge part of our finances.

We do own a family property in BFE, and occasionally have the "we should move there" thought.

While the schools are OK there, they are leaps and bounds behind what we have where we are, and they are GOOD schools in that area. Culturally, yeah, they have some stuff, but its a 30 minute drive away, and limited. Maybe you are lucky and the national tour of an overated show comes through for 2 weeks in the arena between monster truck night and arena football.

The people are good people, but are very set in their ways and don't think outside their bubble, because, they live in a bubble. Most people end up living 5 minutes from where they were born when they become adults.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Many years ago, my dad's business in Baltimore went bankrupt. He got a job offer from a friend but it meant moving to Buffalo. Mom talked him out it. Thanks Mom!


Buffalo is a hellscape. I say this as a person who spends a fair amount of time in Rochester, and kinds of digs it there.

The only thing good ever to come out of it was the wings, and the history is questionable, and regardless, they were immediately improved the second someone outside buffalo wrapped their head around the idea.
 
