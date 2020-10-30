 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Covid is now spreading "significantly" faster in the UK than the government's predicted "worst-case" scenario. Hold on to your arses   (bbc.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Chief Epidemiologist Dr. P.I. Staker insisted it would just go away through herd immunity.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The UK's only job is to make me feel better about how much America sucks these days.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Woo! We should be proud, we finally achieved our goal!

Well I imagine that's what the rest of the UK is saying right now, since a huge proportion of the UK population has repeatedly and blatantly ignored all rules and requirements, including political leaders, and the only conceivable conclusion, since we had it under control and it was dying, is that they really really wanted it to come back in a big way.

Congrats guys!
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fredo said the pandemic was over.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Soon.
Songbird Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips Trailers
Youtube PaumIOvp7mM
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The UK's only job is to make me feel better about how much America sucks these days.


Finally!  Something we are superior at!  Unless Trump wins, then the shoe will be on the other foot!   AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH....brexit...........​...............

GODDAMNIT!!!!!!
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok, subby, but what about my ASS?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems like no matter where you are you should be planning for a lockdown soon. Seems like most states in the US are only staying open at this point due to the election next week. After that you should be ready to shelter in place until Christmas. Bonus: You can send people rolls of TP instead of Christmas cards this year.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Seems like no matter where you are you should be planning for a lockdown soon. Seems like most states in the US are only staying open at this point due to the election next week. After that you should be ready to shelter in place until Christmas. Bonus: You can send people rolls of TP instead of Christmas cards this year.


The huge amount of travel in the US over the Thanksgiving period is going to cause a huge spike that will cause people to stay home for Christmas. Of course, some of those will be in hospitals but you get the idea.

I can't tell you the number of people I know who admit it's not really safe to visit for Thanksgiving who still intend on doing it.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The UK's only job is to make me feel better about how much America sucks these days.


Sadly, despite Boris, Brexit, COVID mishandling, and the weather, the US doesn't come close to being as much of a clusterfark as America in 2020.

/ex-pat
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just can't help but think about all the chronic Covid sufferers we're going to be stuck with before this thing is done having its way with us. Not dead, but with reduced lung capacity and all sorts of internal organ damage. All clamoring to get some sort of disability payment. Much of the world will be in perpetual recession for decades.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Belgium, the US and France arent so much better but at least they are trying to shut things down unlike Murica.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well then, fire everybody at the BBC and close it down. Done and dusted.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"This is significantly above the profile of the reasonable worst-case scenario


since when are worst-case scenarios meant to be 'reasonable'?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

physt: fragMasterFlash: Seems like no matter where you are you should be planning for a lockdown soon. Seems like most states in the US are only staying open at this point due to the election next week. After that you should be ready to shelter in place until Christmas. Bonus: You can send people rolls of TP instead of Christmas cards this year.

The huge amount of travel in the US over the Thanksgiving period is going to cause a huge spike that will cause people to stay home for Christmas. Of course, some of those will be in hospitals but you get the idea.

I can't tell you the number of people I know who admit it's not really safe to visit for Thanksgiving who still intend on doing it.


"What are you thankful for?"
"A total lack of awareness."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA:

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) says there are around four times as many people catching Covid than anticipated.

See, that's the problem.  If only they have been listening to the People Advocating Responsible Scientific Leadership to Educate Youth years ago.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't forget to adjust for British Understatement. They are climbing the walls
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bono, whilst playing a gig in Glasgow, got the whole crowd to be silent and then began slowly clapping his hands. He got the crowd to clap along for a while, the stadium quiet except for the rhythmic clapping...
After a short period Bono spoke, saying that every time he clapped his hands a person in the UK caught Covid.

Suddenly, from the front row of the venue a voice broke out in thick Scottish brogue, ending the silence as it echoed across the crowd, the voice cried out to Bono "Well stop ****ing clapping then!!"
 
Juc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
people have more than one arse?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

toraque: FTA:

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) says there are around four times as many people catching Covid than anticipated.

See, that's the problem.  If only they have been listening to the People Advocating Responsible Scientific Leadership to Educate Youth years ago.


There just wasn't enough thyme to do that, though, Rosemary....
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...

I'd say the quality of my joke was pretty scarborough fair....
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: kbronsito: The UK's only job is to make me feel better about how much America sucks these days.

Sadly, despite Boris, Brexit, COVID mishandling, and the weather, the US doesn't come close to being as much of a clusterfark as America in 2020.

/ex-pat


But the UK is America's dad. So....

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Ok, subby, but what about my ASS?


Eeyore is doing just fine. Didn't think he would be.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I just can't help but think about all the chronic Covid sufferers we're going to be stuck with before this thing is done having its way with us. Not dead, but with reduced lung capacity and all sorts of internal organ damage. All clamoring to get some sort of disability payment. Much of the world will be in perpetual recession for decades.


Unless you are a frontline/REALLY FOR REAL necessary worker, then no disability unless fully disabled.  Most people brought it on themselves.  I know a doctor that got it from his hunting buddy.  Who in there right mind would go 3 days camping and hunting and the commute there and back with someone and no PPE?  That guy.  Now positive, and feeling bad.  Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It is amazing to me how many countries are participating in this hoax. Who would have thought that the Demoncrats were such accomplished hoaxers. And who would have thought that the entire world would make such sacrifices, just to make Trump look bad. Thanks, my U.K. brethren.
 
