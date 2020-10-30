 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Bus carrying 38 inmates crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike. US Marshalls put out a hard target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up at fifteen miles   (wtae.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleep with one eye open if you've got one arm missing
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this just *happens* on the day before Halloween.  Was one of the inmates named "Myers"?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 598x247] [View Full Size image _x_]


recognize, but don't remember - what is this from?
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call Timothy Olyphant quick!  He has tons of Marshall experience.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops.  I should have learned that there aren't two L's in Marshal from that episode of Justified.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If staying got you time off people would stay. But, yada yada yada yada principle of the matter
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will end well.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kornchex: Oops.  I should have learned that there aren't two L's in Marshal from that episode of Justified.


that's ok, they're going to marshal the martial marshals in Marshall, TX.
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kornchex: Call Timothy Olyphant quick!  He has tons of Marshall experience.[Fark user image image 477x268]

[Fark user image image 415x300]


[Fark user image image 768x432]


He is awesome in Fargo so far. Big fan.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Well, like I told Max... I was trying to cut my way through your wire because I want to get out."

                                   --R​ichard Kimble

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OliveJuiceJones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Man, the Democrats will do ANYTHING to get votes in Pennsylvania
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 598x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

recognize, but don't remember - what is this from?


F&F ...3 I think
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Put the bunny back in the box!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bslim: [i.pinimg.com image 598x247] [View Full Size image _x_]

recognize, but don't remember - what is this from?


Sorry, F&F 5!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OliveJuiceJones: Man, the Democrats will do ANYTHING to get votes in Pennsylvania


🙄
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds more like the republicans are on a voter drive...

"Don't leave the house to vote!!"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Kornchex: Oops.  I should have learned that there aren't two L's in Marshal from that episode of Justified.

that's ok, they're going to marshal the martial marshals in Marshall, TX.


I'm personally partial to martial Marshals named Marshall who come from Marshall, TX.

/got nothing
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: OliveJuiceJones: Man, the Democrats will do ANYTHING to get votes in Pennsylvania

🙄


Ferget it, wax, it's derpy town.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did you hear the one about the paddy wagon that collided with the cement mixer?

12 hardened criminals escaped.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Kornchex: Call Timothy Olyphant quick!  He has tons of Marshall experience.[Fark user image image 477x268]

[Fark user image image 415x300]


[Fark user image image 768x432]

He is awesome in Fargo so far. Big fan.


Same.

Though I wish they hadn't cancelled his zombie show.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Did you hear the one about the paddy wagon that collided with the cement mixer?

12 hardened criminals escaped.


*rimshot"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers, rural Penn.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And don't let them give you any shiat about your pony tail.
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: dj_bigbird: Kornchex: Oops.  I should have learned that there aren't two L's in Marshal from that episode of Justified.

that's ok, they're going to marshal the martial marshals in Marshall, TX.

I'm personally partial to martial Marshals named Marshall who come from Marshall, TX.

/got nothing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Marshall Newman was last seen thinking up a cup of coffee and a chocolate doughnut with some of those little sprinkles on top.
 
