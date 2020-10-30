 Skip to content
(MSN)   Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel won't face a retrial in the 1975 golf club bludgeoning of 15-year-old Martha Moxley. The prosecutor says at this point it's all just water under the bridge   (msn.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of amazing that our legal system is so broken that we often do this if key witnesses are dead, even if they've already given testimonies in court. Unless the evidence that's creating a new trial is directly related to that testimony, it shouldn't matter.

It's like not granting a retrial for an old murder case because rust ate away at the (already authenticated as the perp's) fingerprints on a gun. "Oh we can't test those prints again, better let him go."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another rich guy escaping justice. What a shock.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dude's a washed up drunk; he's not even a top-tier Kennedy with the wealth and connections. If the Moxleys want justice, I'm sure they'll find him easily.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this a repeat from, like, 15-20 years ago?
 
