(Reuters)   France's Interior Minister declares "war against Islamist ideology," which surely won't get lost in translation   (reuters.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have liked an "extremist" in there I think
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see any mention of Wahhabism. Does anyone know if this is the ideology of said attackers?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know the whole 2020 meme is played out, but wow... 2020
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I don't see any mention of Wahhabism. Does anyone know if this is the ideology of said attackers?


It's the sect of Islam that enjoys murdering people because of a cartoon. That one.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I would have liked an "extremist" in there I think


I agree but would it make a difference? Didn't Macron say radical Islam and that pissed off a whole lot of people.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like France has finally gotten the message. Too bad it took so many lives for them to see it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Whenever people say my religion is full of violent wack-o's I get so mad I could just cut someones head off. Or fly a plane right into a building."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mangobunny: johnny_vegas: I would have liked an "extremist" in there I think

I agree but would it make a difference? Didn't Macron say radical Islam and that pissed off a whole lot of people.


Why wouldn't people be pissed?  Cutting off someones head over a cartoon doesn't make Islam radical.  More like bogus Islam.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mangobunny: johnny_vegas: I would have liked an "extremist" in there I think

I agree but would it make a difference? Didn't Macron say radical Islam and that pissed off a whole lot of people.


It pissed me off. Extremist Islam is reactionary not radical.

I mean, unless they're on skateboards or BMX bikes or something.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ahh, nothing like Islamophobia and the Muslim boogyman to distract the common clay from the things they were protesting.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Any ideology that preaches chopping people's heads off for a.stupid cartoon needs to get put down FULL STOP.

F*CK. THAT. SH*T.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Sounds like France has finally gotten the message. Too bad it took so many lives for them to see it.


I dont get why those religious weirdos want to live in France in the first place.

I mean they leave their country because its a horrible place to live and move somewhere else and then immediately start trying to turn it into where they just left.
 
Alunan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everyone knows what he means, the only people upset are the authoritarian Islamists in Turkey and other places that cater to these assholes. I don't need PC lessons from the farker who was funding ISIS and killing Kurds, or the Pakistanis who hid Bin Laden for years and propped up the Taliban.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Ahh, nothing like Islamophobia and the Muslim boogyman to distract the common clay from the things they were protesting.


One of the victims had her throat slit, a police source told CNN. The mayor of Nice had earlier described it as a decapitation.
Another victim - a man - died following multiple stabbings, according to the police source.
The third victim, a woman, was wounded inside the church, but managed to leave. However, she died in a nearby café, the police source said.He added that the suspect kept repeating the words "'Allahu Akbar in front of us" while being treated by medics. "There is no doubt that the perpetrator of the attack ... what his intentions were," the mayor said.
THe victims would beg to differ if they could
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mangobunny
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mangobunny: johnny_vegas: I would have liked an "extremist" in there I think

I agree but would it make a difference? Didn't Macron say radical Islam and that pissed off a whole lot of people.

Why wouldn't people be pissed?  Cutting off someones head over a cartoon doesn't make Islam radical.  More like bogus Islam.


I would assert that cutting off someone's head over a cartoon does make you a radical or extremist and if they're also a muslim then they'd be a radical muslim. The "no true Scotsman" arguement is BS. Either the Koran is to be taken literally, in which case there is plenty of justification for violence in it, or it's open to interpretation and if so why is any one interpretation any less valid than another?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: jjorsett: Sounds like France has finally gotten the message. Too bad it took so many lives for them to see it.

I dont get why those religious weirdos want to live in France in the first place.

I mean they leave their country because its a horrible place to live and move somewhere else and then immediately start trying to turn it into where they just left.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
Oblig
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I checked Le Figaro to get the actual quote:

«Nous sommes en guerre face à un ennemi qui est un ennemi extérieur et intérieur. Nous ne sommes pas en guerre contre une religion mais contre une idéologie, l'idéologie islamiste»,

(We are at war against an enemy that is an exterior and interior enemy. We are not at war against a religion, but against an ideology, the Islamist ideology)

And, as usual, the Muslim world is siding with the terrorists, not the victims.

"Tens of thousands of Muslims in Pakistan, Lebanon, the Palestinian territories and elsewhere joined protests on Friday over the French president Emmanuel Macron's vow to protect the right to caricature the prophet Muhammad."

How do you compromise with people who cannot understand the concept of freedom of thought and who think mockery merits death?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Family members were shocked at the idea that he had committed such a violent crime.

"My brother is a friendly person and never showed extremism,"  ... "He respected all other people and accepted their differences ever since he was a child."

.
He was just starting to turn his life around and had dreams of becoming a doctor.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Ahh, nothing like Islamophobia and the Muslim boogyman to distract the common clay from the things they were protesting.


That cutting off a man's head is the proper response to showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Better headline: French Minister declares Deus Vult!
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
France is racist.  Film at 11.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 237x331]
[Fark user image 598x579]


China or Islam?

Pick one.

Choose wisely.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: jjorsett: Sounds like France has finally gotten the message. Too bad it took so many lives for them to see it.

I dont get why those religious weirdos want to live in France in the first place.

I mean they leave their country because its a horrible place to live and move somewhere else and then immediately start trying to turn it into where they just left.


Probably because they left those 'horrible' places for economic reasons, rather than social ones.  These extremists want a country with a climate and an economy like France, only with Sharia law.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: France is racist.  Film at 11.


They specifically said they are at war with an ideology, intolerance - and that intolerance comes in all the colors of the world.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Clash City Farker: lolmao500: [Fark user image 237x331]
[Fark user image 598x579]

China or Islam?

Pick one.

Choose wisely.


Easy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
