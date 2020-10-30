 Skip to content
(Stamford Advocate)   Argument over chess match ends with man stabbed in ass. Talk about a brutal endgame   (stamfordadvocate.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was skewered?

*runs*
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's gonna get stabbed in the ass
Youtube ycxUHVj9mII
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How's that for en passant, biatch!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And thank God I'm only watching the game controlling it...
 
Slypork
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Murray Head - One Night In Bangkok "From CHESS" (Official Video)
Youtube rgc_LRjlbTU
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"They said it was a 'million dollar wound,' but the Stamford Police Department must have kept that money 'cause I ain't seen a nickel of that million dollars."

tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I believe that in Grand Master level play this is called the 'ass stabbing gambit,' subby.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A2-A..H...
 
blasterz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wasn't this Game 3 of Fischer-Spassky in 1972?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Galt MacDermot - Coffe Cold
Youtube zMsnnH7Tu34
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZP​NRM​MCg_s
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was this street chess or fancy chess?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Manuel Gottsching - E2-E4 (Full Length Version) - 1981/1984
Youtube ys0HyevZpQg
 
johnny queso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
castle doctrine mf-er
 
Dryad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

koder: How's that for en passant, biatch!


If chess tournaments were like this, people would actually watch them.
-
/Chess matches need metal folding chairs.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A stabbing seems more like an opening gambit, the size of that opening reflecting the width of the blade.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
not the first or last time someone will take it in the ass from a bishop.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
🎶Stamford, Connecticut setting
And your buttocks don't know the pain it'll be getting
The worst of the worst of the chess world 
In a show with everything but Yul Brynner🎶
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mongo only pawn in game of Life.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Erika Eleniak turned 51!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah, the classic Chicken Cow Gambit.

Wesley Willis - The Chicken Cow
Youtube szxp1f9EnP0
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"En passant" actually means "in passing", not "in the ass". It's a common mistake, really.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sgt. Kenneth Jarrett said police were called to an apartment on Mohawk Court on the report of an assault after 5 a.m. Saturday.
The 51-year-old victim said he knew only the first name of the man who stabbed him, and refused to give police any more information.

A 51 year old man was playing chess at 5am in an apartment with someone whose last name he didn't know but argued with him over the game to the point of stabbing.   Seems kind of early for all of that.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did he use a fork?
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

trerro: "En passant" actually means "in passing", not "in the ass". It's a common mistake, really.


Yeah, I was thinking of "en pissant".
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The attacker yelled "say good knight to your ass."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thinking about it...if I had to get brutally murdered, I'd let Gary Kasparov do it. It would be efficient and quick
 
Slypork
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

palelizard: trerro: "En passant" actually means "in passing", not "in the ass". It's a common mistake, really.

Yeah, I was thinking of "en pissant".


Should it be, "J'adoube tes fesses?"
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nobody arrested, so apparently it was a self-defense ass-stabbing.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Props to Subby for the nice use of the "Asinine" tag.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

koder: How's that for en passant, biatch!


smart and funny. You must get all the chicks/chads.
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I get my kicks above the waist, sunshine
 
