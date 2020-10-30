 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Georgia is about to vote and Biden doesn't have a chance   (aljazeera.com)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"South Caucasian Nation" sounds like a GOP warcry.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: "South Caucasian Nation" sounds like a GOP warcry.


Wait till the white supremacists hear about how the Aryan Nation feels about Trump.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And Georgia's always on my-my-my-my-my-my-my-my-mi-ind.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: "South Caucasian Nation" sounds like a GOP warcry.


South Caucasian Nation coming at you with the cracker persuasion
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gladys Knight & The Pips - Midnight Train to Georgia (Audio)
Youtube A0F9lh8TiSM
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: beezeltown: "South Caucasian Nation" sounds like a GOP warcry.

South Caucasian Nation coming at you with the cracker persuasion


Willie Nelson or Ray Charles?

( No matter what you may have heard, Michael Bolton never did a version)
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I voted for Biden earlier this week in Georgia, so he is at least 1 vote further along.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know who ELSE was Georgian?
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*golf clap* Nice, Subby.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was supposed to be the summer of George!
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is how you properly troll
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: You know who ELSE was Georgian?


Stalin...may he burn in hell.

Also:

A buddy of mine used to work at the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi.  With his stories and pictures, I quickly learned how the women there are ridiculously beautiful, and the drinking scene is INSANE.
 
Clark W Griswald [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thought you could fool me Subby? Aljazera was a big tell.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Ukraine girls really knock me out (... Wooh, ooh, ooh)
They leave the West behind (Da, da, da)
And Moscow girls make me sing and shout (... Wooh, ooh, ooh)
That Georgia's always on
My, my, my, my, my, my, my, my, my mind
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: You know who ELSE was Georgian?


The Big Boss Man?
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Georgia's just not as "South Caucasian" as it was in the good ol' days.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Clark W Griswald: Thought you could fool me Subby? Aljazera was a big tell.


Not really. Al Jazeera English covers issues in the U.S. pretty heavily, particularly if they can be used to highlight social problems - "Look at how terrible things are in the West" - much like Russian state media does.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
at least two people lost an eye
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Clark W Griswald: Thought you could fool me Subby? Aljazera was a big tell.

Not really. Al Jazeera English covers issues in the U.S. pretty heavily, particularly if they can be used to highlight social problems - "Look at how terrible things are in the West" - much like Russian state media does.


And yet the Fark leftists don't seem to complain about linking to a foreign propaganda tool.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good going, Subby. You made my mind go "WHAA?" when I clicked on the article. It took me two paragraphs to get what it was about. LOL
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: The Ukraine girls really knock me out (... Wooh, ooh, ooh)
They leave the West behind (Da, da, da)
And Moscow girls make me sing and shout (... Wooh, ooh, ooh)
That Georgia's always on
My, my, my, my, my, my, my, my, my mind


What a Ukraine girl may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thegourmez [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I should know better than to fall for this particular joke by now and yet...well done, Subby. You got me.
 
