 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Welcome to the 2020 Who The Hell Needs To Be More Scared Fark Halloween Scary Story thread In the spirit of the moment, the top vote getter will get a full YEAR of TF. After that, the top 5 of each Smart and Funny will get a month. Reminder: No politics!   (fark.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

33 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 30 Oct 2020 at 12:37 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Halloween is coming up, and it's time to start scaring the hell out of yourself. We'd like to help. Every year, Fark has a Halloween thread where Farkers share their own spooky stories. These are always fun threads, and a great way to kill some time at work. Here are the first 15 Fark scary story threads - now go creep yourself out.

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, and sorry for being MIA last year.  2020 hit us a bit early, but I'm back.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My scary story:  Trump is reelected
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once, back in 2016, I woke up to find out that........ Donald Trump was president!


/I'll never get over that feeling
//ooga booga
///top that for scary
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry, take 2.   My scary story:

Trump is reelected
 
mercator_psi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A Hallowe'en Playlet For Your Enjoyment

[Interior: The "League of Scariness" Great Hall.  All are assembled to kick off the season.]
Dracula:  Meeting vill come to order...
[loud chatter from room]
Dracula:  I said ORDER!  Or would you rather I let all the Twilight kids into our club?
[instant silence and quiet apologies]
Imhotep [aside whisper, to Krampus]:  Drac uses that cudgel any time he wants attention.
Krampus [aside whisper, to Imhotep]:  I heard Stephenie Meyer has kompromat on Drac.
Dracula:  Now zat I haff your attention, velcome to ze 2020 Kickoff.  First order of business is to come up with [hold arms aloft] reeeeeally spoooooooky scaaaary things to invoke ze fear of ze world.  I open ze floor to ideas.
[protracted silence and hemming and hawing]
Dracula:  Seriously, you guys?  Nothing?  Ziss is open forum, we're brainstorming!
Zombie [in back row, momentarily aroused from napping]:  BRRRAAAIINNS???
Dracula:  Shut up, Carl.
Chupacabra:  Well, you see, old friend, we've been thinking about this very predicament for a while now.  What could possibly frighten people more than reality?
Dracula:  Nonsense!  You're just not thinking evil enough!  Here's a good one just off the top of my head:  Killer Asian Hornets invade Americ-
Chorus of responses from room:  It's been done!
Dracula:  What?  For real?  Sting, did you have anything to do with that?
Sting:  What?  Me?  No!  I'm a musician and poet!  I don't even know why I was invited to this meeting!  I would never harm the world just because I was given this stupid nickname when I went to primary school one day wearing a black-and-yellow striped jumper and they all made fun of me...  Okay, I admit it, that one's on me.  I got a really good deal on Asian Hornets at PlagueCo.  Couldn't help myself.
Dracula:  Well, it's not as evil as your "All For Love" trio, but it's a start.  What else?
Voldemort [tosses Dracula his iPhone]:  Here, Drac, read 'em and weep.
Dracula [starts reading news feed]:  ...Pandemic? What? When?
All [in unison]:  KEEP READING!
Dracula:  Okay, okay...  Widespread protests and riots?  Endemic social injustice?  Democracy teetering on the brink?  [pauses, slack-jawed]  Oh.  Oh no.
Dalek:  WHAT.  DOES.  IT.  SAY?
Dracula:  Due to Covid lockdown protocols, most traditional trick-or-treating is... CANCELLED!
Michael Myers:  Son of a-
Cthulhu:  Now THAT'S evil.
Dracula:  Well, it looks like 2020 has served up a truly horrifying platter of terror and chaos.  I don't think we can top it.  Motion to adjourn?
All:  AYE!
Dracula:  Okay, let'shiat Applebee's for lunch.
Imhotep [aside whisper, to Cthulhu]:  Now THAT'S evil.
[Exeunt.]
###
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Vote counting is halted and Trump seizes power.
The other branches of government do nothing the check it, they are either complicit or impotent.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, no requirement that the top smart or funny has to be relevant to the headline... so....

Q: What's brown and has holes?

A: Swiss shiat!

*rimjob* Hiyooooo!
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And after that faithful night they were never able to untangle the main and politics tabs.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I find a girlfriend and no longer have time for fark, yet I somehow win this contest.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.