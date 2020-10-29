 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Private island for sale. Includes two cottages and a boat house. Difficulty: Wisconsin   (upi.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1161 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
700 Grand, and just look at that kitchen!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's an unkept hillbilly shack with an inconvenient location.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No FIBs please
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig....

It's like Wisconsin!
Youtube McZ2H_Iqx4g
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading this from an island in Wisconsin so I am getting a kick.

Madeline, that is.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: No FIBs please


Had to google....

https://badgerherald.com/artsetc/2012​/​01/19/rivals-on-all-border/


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a dark secret behind the boathouse?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out before winter and you might be OK

/might
 
Representative of the unwashed masses [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having your own island would be cool but that's a tear down and rebuild for sure.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But does it have it's own lake?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The listing doesn't say. If it's lot 019 that the arrow is pointing to, that's not a private island. Or is it the 999 lot to the left.

Also, the place was built in 1965 and doesn't look like it's been updated since.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear people are moving to Buffalo so...
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
8.6 acres (no buildings) off Lopez Island in the Washington San Juans:
https://www.realtor.com/realestateand​h​omes-detail/Ram-Is_Lopez-Island_WA_982​50_M23277-64166

A Farker should buy it and then rename it ...
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The listing doesn't say. If it's lot 019 that the arrow is pointing to, that's not a private island. Or is it the 999 lot to the left.

Also, the place was built in 1965 and doesn't look like it's been updated since.

[Fark user image 597x450]


Looks like it's 999.  Advertised as "Off-the-grid living".
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin property listed for sale is gaining attention online for an unusual reason -- it's a private island with two cottages and boathouse.


An error in the opening paragraph is not a good start to a career in journalism...
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The listing doesn't say. If it's lot 019 that the arrow is pointing to, that's not a private island. Or is it the 999 lot to the left.

Also, the place was built in 1965 and doesn't look like it's been updated since.

[Fark user image 597x450]


It is 999. 019 is Hornback Park which includes a public boat landing.

Okauchee Lake is the party lake in Yuppieville (aka Waukesha County) and is as red and entitled as you can get. The island is kind of cool but you have no control over who drops anchor and flotilla's their pontoons right by it. It is fun to boat on it but I wouldn't want to live on it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Is there a dark secret behind the boathouse?


Isn't there always?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wxboy: abhorrent1: The listing doesn't say. If it's lot 019 that the arrow is pointing to, that's not a private island. Or is it the 999 lot to the left.

Also, the place was built in 1965 and doesn't look like it's been updated since.

[Fark user image 597x450]

Looks like it's 999.  Advertised as "Off-the-grid living".


Listing also says it has parking for 8 cars so I dunno.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At 10, I read all the boy's adventure novels I could get, and a lot of them featured private islands. And the ones that did had maps. (Which is how I got addicted to maps.) None of the maps were of islands that looked like great big furry potatoes.  They all had a kind of a crab look with a proper, private harbor. And it would be a morning's hike to get from one end of the island to the other. They were all big enough that crooks could do something at the end of the island away from the house and not get detected immediately.  That island is small. I can't tell by looking at it, but it looks small enough that you could throw a baseball from one end to the other. Not a good size for a fantasy island.
 
alice_600
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rebuild make it into a sexual retreat for people into bondage and S&M play. 8 parking spaces for the ferry in the shape of a vagina.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When we were looking to move out of waukesha a year and a half ago specifically looking for lakefront property we didn't even bother looking at   Okauchee lake. Overpriced long and narrow lots, neighbors almost within arms reach. Pewaukee and Nagawicka much the same.

And we wanted to move away from not closer to mostly entitled white republicans.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Is there a dark secret behind the boathouse?


Make up your mind. MAKE UP YOUR MIND
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Overpriced and run down. Certainly not a metaphor for the United States.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.