(Daily Mail)   UNC Chapel Hill on lockdown due to armed and dangerous person on campus   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: News  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 12:21 PM



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
America's favorite past time!
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The pandemic and its associated shutdowns have helped us forget how common this used to be.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ok, which politician is having a rally on campus?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: The pandemic and its associated shutdowns have helped us forget how common this used to be.


My first thought was that it's been a while
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The virus is armed now?
 
xalres
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The mass shootings have come back! Truly, nature is healing...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Daily Mail Online link to this from something up in NC? Really?
 
petuniapup
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oof.
Here's hoping the situation de-escalates smoothly and safely.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Lord Dimwit: The pandemic and its associated shutdowns have helped us forget how common this used to be.

My first thought was that it's been a while


Sooo, ummm... pandemic turns out to be a good thing after all?

At least in US?
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A shooting lockdown? How quaint.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Its North Carolina so im sure a good guy with a gun will pop up any minute and hero the fu*k out of this situation.
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So being North Carolina, a local?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: Ok, which politician is having a rally on campus?


Came to say "What, was there a Trump rally nearby?"

You win!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
UNC Chapel Hill on lockdown due to armed and dangerous person on campus

Is NC an open-carry state? Cuz that's what you get with an open-carry state.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All clear.
https://alertcarolina.unc.edu/
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
UNC has issued an "all clear"
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: UNC Chapel Hill on lockdown due to armed and dangerous person on campus

Is NC an open-carry state? Cuz that's what you get with an open-carry state.


Open carry.
https://nccriminallaw.sog.unc.edu/ope​n​-carry/
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ahhh. the good old days when this was the worst thing we had to worry about.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have the Thoughts part covered, anybody else got Prayers?
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Glad no one seems to have been hurt.

Duke sucks
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Badmoodman: UNC Chapel Hill on lockdown due to armed and dangerous person on campus

Is NC an open-carry state? Cuz that's what you get with an open-carry state.

Open carry.
https://nccriminallaw.sog.unc.edu/open​-carry/



I wonder why they said "armed AND dangerous." Was he dangerous because he was armed?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So a false alarm - like someone carrying a tennis racket or something and getting a slight overreaction?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: WelldeadLink: Badmoodman: UNC Chapel Hill on lockdown due to armed and dangerous person on campus

Is NC an open-carry state? Cuz that's what you get with an open-carry state.

Open carry.
https://nccriminallaw.sog.unc.edu/open​-carry/


I wonder why they said "armed AND dangerous." Was he dangerous because he was armed?


Fark user imageView Full Size


(That's how American universities roll these days.)
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If we didn't have an alert system, this would have never happened.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/​2​020/10/breaking-armed
All clear and a link that doesn't go to the Daily Fail.
 
sourballs
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ughh. What the fark? How has the US digressed so quickly?  I went to UNC in the 80s. It was a safe place to learn. There was a rep that it was a liberal bastion, we had a wise leader named William Friday, Jesse Helms cursed us, MJ was on campus... Now, holy crap, stupid farks rule and there is no future. My own family went insane from this hysteria. Is this real?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

