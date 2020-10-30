 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   University of South Florida will close its College of Education due to: A) 35% budget cuts over two years; B) 60% lower enrollment ; C) 25% chance of teaching in Florida; or D) 120% All of the Above   (wfla.com) divider line
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a phenomenon all over the country. Kids see the shiat teachers put up with and the pay and nope the hell out and go to Comp Sci or business.

Regional university only had 4 special education teachers graduate in Spring 2019.

Not worth the pay/hours/lack of respect when money is all people care about.

People expect teachers to pay for for supplies for other people's kids and take a bullet for them, while demonizing public schools and shunting money to charter schools.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But they have a big time football team...
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehobbes: This is a phenomenon all over the country. Kids see the shiat teachers put up with and the pay and nope the hell out and go to Comp Sci or business.

Regional university only had 4 special education teachers graduate in Spring 2019.

Not worth the pay/hours/lack of respect when money is all people care about.

People expect teachers to pay for for supplies for other people's kids and take a bullet for them, while demonizing public schools and shunting money to charter schools.


The pandemic is going to absolutely cripple public schooling much efficiently than anything the Republicans could ever have accomplished on their own.
 
indylaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can't pay teachers $30,000/year after requiring a master's degree at their own expense AND require them to provide their own supplies and technology AND expect them to be the first line of defense against maniacs with guns AND expect them to provide therapy for children from broken homes AND expect them to teach up to full standards across two or three platforms while also having to provide for childcare for their own children. No offense to teachers. The people that jump through the hoops required to be a teacher in this environment for pay that is insulting are saints. But you can't act surprised when people don't want to buy in any more. Maybe this will put some upward pressure on school districts to increase teacher salaries.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't this what's happening in just about every industry? Demand has outpaced the supply of folk with secondary education, and no one is creating an incentive to get said education?

'Sure I'll spend 4 years of my life to go into crippling debt so I can barely outearn the janitor.' Said no one ever
 
delysid25
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tampa is not the same as all of Florida. The article said that Tampa Bay gets 25% of their area teachers from the program, not that only 25% of graduates end up teaching in Florida...
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indylaw: You can't pay teachers $30,000/year after requiring a master's degree at their own expense AND require them to provide their own supplies and technology AND expect them to be the first line of defense against maniacs with guns AND expect them to provide therapy for children from broken homes AND expect them to teach up to full standards across two or three platforms while also having to provide for childcare for their own children. No offense to teachers. The people that jump through the hoops required to be a teacher in this environment for pay that is insulting are saints. But you can't act surprised when people don't want to buy in any more. Maybe this will put some upward pressure on school districts to increase teacher salaries.


This.
It's almost like requiring the moon while paying shiat and blaming them for everything wrong in the school system reduces the number of teachers. Who'd a thunk?
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thehobbes: This is a phenomenon all over the country. Kids see the shiat teachers put up with and the pay and nope the hell out and go to Comp Sci or business.

Regional university only had 4 special education teachers graduate in Spring 2019.

Not worth the pay/hours/lack of respect when money is all people care about.

People expect teachers to pay for for supplies for other people's kids and take a bullet for them, while demonizing public schools and shunting money to charter schools.


It baffles me how Republicans will repeatedly tout stupid shiat like Mike Rowe's SWEAT pledge and then be surprised when developing youths take some values from it.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is exactly what the people who run the state want: a dumbed-down populace with no critical thinking skills. I know it's a low bar for Florida, but even though this isn't stepping on the gas of the idiot-mobile, it's definitely shoving a cinder block behind the brake pedal.
 
