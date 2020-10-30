 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Nationality of suspect in Nice attacks could deplete the global supply of tuna puns   (nbcnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry Charlie (Hebdo)
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so Nice.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeze Louise subby, there's nothing nice about that attack
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another psychopath murdering people over a cartoon they had nothing to do with.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can Tunisia a piano?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Funny, I heard it was a beaver.
*shrug*
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The guy basically arrived in france, went to the closest church and started killing people.

This is what happens when you let everybody in with zero background check/interview.
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shocker. Tunisia supplied more ISIS members per capita than any other country.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Jeeze Louise subby, there's nothing nice about that attack


Yeah, they really swam against the current of public opinion.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nice church attack, bro.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nicean later
 
eyeoftheaxis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Charlie Tuna
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Speaking from Notre Dame basilica, Macron said France had been attacked "over our values, for our taste for freedom, for the ability on our soil to have freedom of belief."
"We will not give any ground," he added.

Cute. France gave ground to literally millions of them and and it has to station soldiers around various innocuous places as if it's wartime. France is a beautiful country with a beautiful culture, but "live and let live" will always lose to "obey me or die".
 
SirGunslinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Speaking from Notre Dame basilica, Macron said France had been attacked "over our values, for our taste for freedom, for the ability on our soil to have freedom of belief."
"We will not give any ground," he added.

Cute. France gave ground to literally millions of them and and it has to station soldiers around various innocuous places as if it's wartime. France is a beautiful country with a beautiful culture, but "live and let live" will always lose to "obey me or die".


You sound like you have not been to France...
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looking at the history of this guy, he never should have been let into France.  He had a criminal history, had no language skills or job skills period, no ties in the area (his family back home thought he shouldn't have left), and he was in no way a refugee.  I'm generally pro-immigration but this fellow gives immigrants a bad name.
 
Flurching
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can it submitter, with a little lemon, garlic and olive oil
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flurching: Can it submitter, with a little lemon, garlic and olive oil


cdn.tasteatlas.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Lampedusa, an Italian island that serves as a European entry point for migrants from Africa."

There's your problem, right there. Calling them migrants.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Something fishy about the way he entered the country.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The whole story behind how he arrived in France sounds fishy.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can solve this:  Just have France go full sharia.  Make all french people and people in france who don't identify as french convert to islam and start obeying Sharia.  Then peace will come, instantly.  As long as everybody follows sharia, no more beheadings.  Problem solved.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's from Albacoreia?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A Conservative by any other name would still be a pile of sh*t
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SirGunslinger:
You sound like you have not been to France...

Well, Paris isn't as beautiful as people say it is since cities are dirty and smelly, but the rural regions seem really pretty. I think all large cities are ugly, though.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Speaking from Notre Dame basilica, Macron said France had been attacked "over our values, for our taste for freedom, for the ability on our soil to have freedom of belief."
"We will not give any ground," he added.

Cute. France gave ground to literally millions of them and and it has to station soldiers around various innocuous places as if it's wartime. France is a beautiful country with a beautiful culture, but "live and let live" will always lose to "obey me or die".


and
and
and
and
and

it's even worse in Amsterdam! There are constant riots! Buildings are burning! OMG! It's a horror show!
 
