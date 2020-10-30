 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Sometimes cops will be tipped off to a murder suspect because of a search history that includes "best ways to dispose of a body" or "how to get bloodstains out of a shirt". This time it was frantic searches for "How do I go back in time?"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
405 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 2:05 PM



NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you use DuckDuckAcquit for your searching.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/given
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone hadn't done their research on Pym particles I see.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will Hargrove was dating Michelle Chavez the whole time he'd been romancing Anna Repkina.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Michelle has not just crazy eyes, but "Leave the toilet seat up again and I will invade your grandparent's homeland and torture their descendants for centuries" eyes.

I suspect he wanted to go back in time and warn himself to leave this one alone.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So maybe Cher was bragging about her murderous ways all along.  Hmmmmmmm.
 
Adamata
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Last line:

But when Hargrove's trial began in October 2019, the defense would spin an entirely new theory as to what happened to Repkina.

Um...OK, what?  Is this a "choose your own adventure" story?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Adamata: Last line:

But when Hargrove's trial began in October 2019, the defense would spin an entirely new theory as to what happened to Repkina.

Um...OK, what?  Is this a "choose your own adventure" story?


Was wondering the same thing. What a cliffhanger.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Drew's done what now?
 
vermiis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Hargrove withdrew a total of $800 from Repkina's account. With a sudden influx of cash, he made a car insurance payment, went shopping at Walmart for Star Wars themed LEGOs, and bought candy and cigars."

Now here is a man with the proper priorities.  Dead Russian fiancee, crazy married girlfriend who wanted her out of the way, and dude's all like, "Y'know, this really sucks.  But those new Mandalorian LEGOs are pretty hawt.  Hey, I think I can afford them now."
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Callous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Adamata: Last line:

But when Hargrove's trial began in October 2019, the defense would spin an entirely new theory as to what happened to Repkina.

Um...OK, what?  Is this a "choose your own adventure" story?

Was wondering the same thing. What a cliffhanger.


Same here.  They at least could link to another article with that story.  Assuming there is one.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A pithy little article that suggests all will be revealed if we tune into some TV show?

Next time, find the news source that the TVidiots used to make their program.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obligatory
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maxandgrinch: A pithy little article that suggests all will be revealed if we tune into some TV show?

Next time, find the news source that the TVidiots used to make their program.


Free articles aren't selling you anything.  They're selling advertisers their ability to manipulate you into doing things.
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I get that he would go to a series of ATMS to get her money and go on the lam. But Star Wars Legos? I don't want to blame the victim but even in a strange country I'd think she would have seen warning signs and taken her chances in the wild before marrying this putz.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I google that all the time, but mostly because of horrible life decisions I made 20 years ago that are hurting me now.

All I ever get from google though is pages and pages of ads for clocks and watch repair services that were not what I was looking for
 
