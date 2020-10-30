 Skip to content
(The Register)   Why, yes, you can register an XSS attack as a UK company name. Little Bobby Tables would be proud   (theregister.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Bobby Tables has grown up and registered his first company.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Little Bobby Tables has grown up and registered his first company.


FTA:

Such tomfoolery has been carried out in the past, aided by a legal requirement that certain punctuation marks are available for companies to use in their names. Thus was born "; DROP TABLE "COMPANIES";-- LTD"

I warned ye!  I warned ye!  But diddya listen?  Oh, nae!  You knew it all, dint ye...  'Oh, it's just a little harmless mingling of instructions with data,' innit?  Well, it's always the same, I always tell them...

madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Setting limited formatting in databases is a thing for a reason.
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because somebody has to do all the work

Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Whois, the internet domain (xss.ht) in this company name registration has its domain registration expire on Dec 14, 2020. So expect to see a lot of people try to poach it now if the owner doesnt re-up his registration by then. And if someone does successfully poach it, they could replace the content of that domain with something that actually is malicious.

Do you want botnets? Because this is how you get botnets.
 
Dryad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would've changed it to

THE COMPANY FORMERLY KNOWN AS ">< SCRIPT SRC[=]HTTPS[:]//MJT.XSS.HT> LTD
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I open a restaurant, and I want to name it "I'm Going To Lunch", and the geniuses at the local business administration can't process it because every time they say the new name they go to lunch, that's on them, not on me. They should fortify their procedures against Bad Input. I didn't do anything wrong, and neither did this guy, if he farks your system up you should be thanking him.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
UK XSS to be them.
 
