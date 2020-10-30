 Skip to content
(STLToday)   82 years ago today Orson Welles convinced the nation that NJ was having an illegal alien problem with asylum seekers   (stltoday.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The aliens didn't send their best.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought the panicked crowd thingy was an urban myth? (probably perpetuated by Orson Welles who was a bit of an egomaniac).
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nope, it really happened.
Not to the great extent one may have been lead to believe, but people didn't just all of the sudden become stupid in 2016
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Takes for Orson Welles Wine Commercial
Youtube VFevH5vP32s
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you who follow my Paul's Memory Bank show on Monday nights, pretty sure I'll be doing a special on Saturday night and I'll be playing The War of the Worlds like I have been for the past 5 years or so.

I'll start a thread sometime tomorrow.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The newspapers blew the whole thing out of proportion, not that many people freaked out.  Newspapers saw radio as competition for getting news to people and they resented it's growing popularity.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: I thought the panicked crowd thingy was an urban myth? (probably perpetuated by Orson Welles who was a bit of an egomaniac).


Skeptoid covered this in detail:

https://skeptoid.com/mobile/4438
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [YouTube video: Original Takes for Orson Welles Wine Commercial]


I came here for the Paul Masson commercial and I am not leaving disappointed.  Also...  Green peaness.
Orson Welles in The Critic
Youtube 6i7ycxiog40
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: The aliens didn't send their best.


OK, That explains Cumberland County.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: I thought the panicked crowd thingy was an urban myth? (probably perpetuated by Orson Welles who was a bit of an egomaniac).


No, some of the small towns in Jersey actually fell for it for a short while.  From my mother, she told me that they emptied out the theater that night until they realized it was a radio show.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're sending rayguns, and giant towers.  And some, I assume, are good Martians.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have that on CD, I'll listen to it tonight, at 8pm.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fred Trump saw the Martians dancing in the Jersey Pine Barrens. The Jersey Devil was playing the fiddle.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mercury Theater has some other good stuff from Welles too, if you enjoy old radio shows.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: For those of you who follow my Paul's Memory Bank show on Monday nights, pretty sure I'll be doing a special on Saturday night and I'll be playing The War of the Worlds like I have been for the past 5 years or so.

I'll start a thread sometime tomorrow.


The original radio show or "Jeff Wayne's Musical War of the Worlds" ?

"No one would have believed in the last years of the 19th century that human affairs were being watched from the timeless worlds of space..."
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those were some bad hombres
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ko_kyi: Those were some bad hombres


We don't need no steenking tripods?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I told you it was a bad time to invade Earth.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another favorite Welles radio program (this one from Suspense) is the Hitchiker


"The Hitchhiker" [restored & remastered] Iconic SUSPENSE starring Orson Welles
Youtube 8eZ1sImDFwE


Also made into a Twilight Zone
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: wooden_badger: For those of you who follow my Paul's Memory Bank show on Monday nights, pretty sure I'll be doing a special on Saturday night and I'll be playing The War of the Worlds like I have been for the past 5 years or so.

I'll start a thread sometime tomorrow.

The original radio show or "Jeff Wayne's Musical War of the Worlds" ?

"No one would have believed in the last years of the 19th century that human affairs were being watched from the timeless worlds of space..."


The original radio show.

Even if our site still had a music license, there's no way I could play an album all in one shot.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U96 - War of the worlds
Youtube 9uOx0itTpFc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imU​B8J​I_EjE
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found an MP3 of the original broadcast.  It is farking awesome!!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by one of those strange coincidences, Mars is at its closest at the moment.
Still, the chances of anything coming from Mars are a million to one.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first saw this 1953 movie, I was working in a television repair shop in the late 70's.  I
always thought it was funny that they used red, blue, green lights, which were what color
televisions used.  Transmitted light...RGB.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who freaked out back then had the same mindset as libs today freaking out about Global Warming. So easily manipulated, you are.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: I thought the panicked crowd thingy was an urban myth? (probably perpetuated by Orson Welles who was a bit of an egomaniac).


Yes and no.

There were some people that panicked and more that were concerned. But it was massively overblown by the media at the time, and that is the story we have today.

In particular the newspapers pushed the story as an evil of radio, a medium that was steadily pushing in on their news market and (more importantly) getting more and more of the advertising dollars. Yeah, the news media wasn't much better in the past than it is today.
 
Undead_Elvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wondered how anyone could think it was real with all the Orson Wells preamble making it clear that it was a radio play, then Little Steven explained it on the Underground Garage.  The number one radio show at the time was Edgar Bergan and Charlie McCarthy, it aired on another network at the same time.  A little while into Edgar's show they'd cut from comedy to a guest singer, and that's when most listeners would "channel hop" to another station to see what else was on while the singer crooned - a lot of the "panicked" folks tuned in just in time to hear the news interruptions about invading Martians and missed all the stuff that would have let them know it was a radio play.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I listen to it every year.....but on the 31st.

A radio station I used to work at always aired it on Halloween.

I still listen to a version on Youtube.

War Of The Worlds - Original 1938 Radio Broadcasts (2011 Remastered Version)
Youtube 9q7tN7MhQ4I
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: The people who freaked out back then had the same mindset as libs today freaking out about Global Warming. So easily manipulated, you are.


You'd better stock up on guns before the liberal boogeyman comes to take them all away! Any minute now... Probably right before Jesus gets back. Any minute... Ayup. Any minute... Uh huh. Sure. Any minute now... [check watch for the millionth time and taps foot anxiously]
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm trying to imagine what the reaction would have been like if QAnon had existed at the time of the broadcast...
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Undead_Elvis: I always wondered how anyone could think it was real with all the Orson Wells preamble making it clear that it was a radio play, then Little Steven explained it on the Underground Garage.  The number one radio show at the time was Edgar Bergan and Charlie McCarthy, it aired on another network at the same time.  A little while into Edgar's show they'd cut from comedy to a guest singer, and that's when most listeners would "channel hop" to another station to see what else was on while the singer crooned - a lot of the "panicked" folks tuned in just in time to hear the news interruptions about invading Martians and missed all the stuff that would have let them know it was a radio play.


That is a common explanation given, but I don't believe there is much to actually support it versus just people happening to tune in after the start.

For anyone who is old enough to have watched TV without TiVO or streaming, how many times did you drop in on a show in progress? There were a quite a few movies over the years that I watched multiple times but never saw the first 10-15 minutes of because I would be flipping through channels until I happened upon it. It was the same for radio before TV took over.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Undead_Elvis: I always wondered how anyone could think it was real with all the Orson Wells preamble making it clear that it was a radio play, then Little Steven explained it on the Underground Garage.  The number one radio show at the time was Edgar Bergan and Charlie McCarthy, it aired on another network at the same time.  A little while into Edgar's show they'd cut from comedy to a guest singer, and that's when most listeners would "channel hop" to another station to see what else was on while the singer crooned - a lot of the "panicked" folks tuned in just in time to hear the news interruptions about invading Martians and missed all the stuff that would have let them know it was a radio play.


if you tuned in a minute or two late, you'd have missed the Mercury Theater intro.

also

Orson Welles | Frozen Peas Animated
Youtube tyko_oQ0da8
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: The people who freaked out back then had the same mindset as libs today freaking out about Global Warming. So easily manipulated, you are.


On the contrary, I love how baby girls just run screaming if somebody even whispers the word "socialism".
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Night That Panicked America" is well worth a watch.

I almost prefer the radio performances in the movie to the original.

Bonus: Orson Welles is played by Paul Shenar, who is better known for his lead role in "Scarface" later.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: NewportBarGuy: [YouTube video: Original Takes for Orson Welles Wine Commercial]

I came here for the Paul Masson commercial and I am not leaving disappointed.  Also...  Green peaness.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6i7ycxio​g40]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, always!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scalpod: BigGrnEggGriller: The people who freaked out back then had the same mindset as libs today freaking out about Global Warming. So easily manipulated, you are.

You'd better stock up on guns before the liberal boogeyman comes to take them all away! Any minute now... Probably right before Jesus gets back. Any minute... Ayup. Any minute... Uh huh. Sure. Any minute now... [check watch for the millionth time and taps foot anxiously]


Obummer and his goons can only hit so many houses in a day. He had to give up the keys to the Presidential Time Machine
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
" What's all this about Martians?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you've never seen this, or don't know the backstory, Mr. Welles is supposed to say the following:

Ah, the French champagne has always been celebrated for its excellence. There is a California champagne by Paul Masson, inspired by that same French excellence. It's fermented in the bottle, and like the best French champagne, it's vintage dated.

It was a whole series: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orson_W​e​lles_Paul_Masson_advertisements

But the crown jewel is:

Orson Welles Drunk Outtakes for Paul Masson Wine Commercial
Youtube Nvxwf1jxdaM
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SansNeural: wooden_badger: For those of you who follow my Paul's Memory Bank show on Monday nights, pretty sure I'll be doing a special on Saturday night and I'll be playing The War of the Worlds like I have been for the past 5 years or so.

I'll start a thread sometime tomorrow.

The original radio show or "Jeff Wayne's Musical War of the Worlds" ?

"No one would have believed in the last years of the 19th century that human affairs were being watched from the timeless worlds of space..."


I've noticed something about the various film adaptations of that. The ones that I know about were in the 1950s and 2005. Meaning that they all got to do a version of that line where it happened "in the middle of the 20th century" or "in the first years of the 21st century." No one's had to say something awkward like "about 4/5ths of the way through the 20th century."
 
AmericanPagan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My father listened to that on the radio - he would have been 15 at the time.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The X-Files: Aliens Build A Wall to keep aliens out.
Youtube ukOyEuPghmo
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: The people who freaked out back then had the same mindset as libs today freaking out about Global Warming. So easily manipulated, you are.


It's amazing that out of millions of sperms, you were the fastest.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The newspapers blew the whole thing out of proportion, not that many people freaked out.  Newspapers saw radio as competition for getting news to people and they resented it's growing popularity.


Yes. They were doing a radio play. They're break away from the broadcast for commercials. A couple of people who tuned in late might have been upset but it wasn't some prank that fooled people. It was the DUMs.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Original War of the Worlds Movie...havent watched it in a while.  But that part where he sees the alien for the first time...still gives me the willies.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somehow they managed to convince most people it was just a radio play.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The War of the Worlds," a radio play about Martians invading New Jersey, caused panic when it originally aired, and it's continued to fool people since--from Santiago, Chile to Buffalo, New York to a particularly disastrous evening in Quito, Ecuador...

https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/​r​adiolab/articles/war-worlds
 
g.fro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: And by one of those strange coincidences, Mars is at its closest at the moment.
Still, the chances of anything coming from Mars are a million to one.


So you're saying there's a chance.
 
Delawheredad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My father was born and raised in Brooklyn. He distinctly remembers being woken up when he five years old by his panicked parents saying, "They're coming, their coming!" when he asked "Who's" coming his parents said "The Martians!" then they listened more carefully to the radio, realized it was a hoax and sent my dad back to bed. That probably happened a lot in America that night.
 
