(BBC)   Qatar will investigate gap in procedure that led to investigation of gaps   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a pretty damn bad thing to do in a Muslim country. Expect executions.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure they will.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That is a pretty damn bad thing to do in a Muslim country. Expect executions.


Nah, the victims were all foreigners. Unbelievers.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
snowgood.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They prosecute government employees who abuse their citizens?
Good thing we don't have out-of-control liberals like that here.
 
GeneralMaverick
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Heading down under? We'll need to check your down under. It's logic.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Attempted murder investigation, suspect could be identified by post-partum evidence. As a parent of a daughter, I would happily submit myself to a genital investigation if I was in the area where a baby was dumped. The fact is that the crime was so heinous that a little genital investigation of the immediate bystanders is nothing in comparison to justice for the baby.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They could be smuggling budgies in there or something!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani"

Go fark yourself dude.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"As a father of a daughter, I could only shudder at the thought that anyone would, Australian or otherwise, would be subjected to that," he said.

I'll never understand why people feel the need to highlight their personal connection to justify bare minimum empathy.
 
houginator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
> Qatar's Government Communication Office (GCO) said on Wednesday that airport authorities took action after a newborn baby girl was "found in a trash can, concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage", in an apparent attempt to kill her.
> "This egregious and life-threatening violation of the law triggered an immediate search for the parents, including on flights in the vicinity of where the newborn was found."
So this seems like probably the dumbest way they could have handled the situation, but I suspect no one really has an SOP for this sort of event.  The article doesn't mention if they found the parents, so I'm assuming their approach didn't even work.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope somebody finally thought of a DNA test.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cache: They prosecute government employees who abuse their citizens?
Good thing we don't have out-of-control liberals like that here.


So you don't actually know what's going on in the story, but still managed to cram in a "MURIKA BAD." Good for you, sport.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Algebrat: "As a father of a daughter, I could only shudder at the thought that anyone would, Australian or otherwise, would be subjected to that," he said.

I'll never understand why people feel the need to highlight their personal connection to justify bare minimum empathy.



As the brother of a sibling of a Fark poster, it makes me furious.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Algebrat: "As a father of a daughter, I could only shudder at the thought that anyone would, Australian or otherwise, would be subjected to that," he said.

I'll never understand why people feel the need to highlight their personal connection to justify bare minimum empathy.


How come as a father of a daughter he couldn't empathize with the child left for dead rather than the adults who had their vaginas looked at?

One of those things is not like the other. By any means. You have to be pretty entitled to be comparing the murder of a baby to a glance of a vagina.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ladies, to get similar service coming into the USA, just rub some drugs on your panties before the fight.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Attempted murder investigation, suspect could be identified by post-partum evidence. As a parent of a daughter, I would happily submit myself to a genital investigation if I was in the area where a baby was dumped. The fact is that the crime was so heinous that a little genital investigation of the immediate bystanders is nothing in comparison to justice for the baby.


Um.

You can't just force people to a search like that without consent.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: ThieveryCorp: Attempted murder investigation, suspect could be identified by post-partum evidence. As a parent of a daughter, I would happily submit myself to a genital investigation if I was in the area where a baby was dumped. The fact is that the crime was so heinous that a little genital investigation of the immediate bystanders is nothing in comparison to justice for the baby.

Um.

You can't just force people to a search like that without consent.


Well, depending on the country, sure they can, and they did. And now they'll manage the diplomatic fallout by throwing a couple of nobodies to their own court system, and everyone will move on.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Attempted murder investigation, suspect could be identified by post-partum evidence. As a parent of a daughter, I would happily submit myself to a genital investigation if I was in the area where a baby was dumped. The fact is that the crime was so heinous that a little genital investigation of the immediate bystanders is nothing in comparison to justice for the baby.


You would happily submit to genital investigation for no reason at all? Because no reason was given before and during the act. You're okay with being pulled off a plane, told to remove your underwear and spread. Because someone in authority said so.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LindenFark: ThieveryCorp: Attempted murder investigation, suspect could be identified by post-partum evidence. As a parent of a daughter, I would happily submit myself to a genital investigation if I was in the area where a baby was dumped. The fact is that the crime was so heinous that a little genital investigation of the immediate bystanders is nothing in comparison to justice for the baby.

You would happily submit to genital investigation for no reason at all? Because no reason was given before and during the act. You're okay with being pulled off a plane, told to remove your underwear and spread. Because someone in authority said so.


Some people just need to be ruled.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LindenFark: ThieveryCorp: Attempted murder investigation, suspect could be identified by post-partum evidence. As a parent of a daughter, I would happily submit myself to a genital investigation if I was in the area where a baby was dumped. The fact is that the crime was so heinous that a little genital investigation of the immediate bystanders is nothing in comparison to justice for the baby.

You would happily submit to genital investigation for no reason at all? Because no reason was given before and during the act. You're okay with being pulled off a plane, told to remove your underwear and spread. Because someone in authority said so.


But when I do it without even being asked, it's all "put your pants back on" and "you're coming with us, sir".
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
About 8 years ago, this coulda been an epic thread.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: American-Irish eyes: ThieveryCorp: Attempted murder investigation, suspect could be identified by post-partum evidence. As a parent of a daughter, I would happily submit myself to a genital investigation if I was in the area where a baby was dumped. The fact is that the crime was so heinous that a little genital investigation of the immediate bystanders is nothing in comparison to justice for the baby.

Um.

You can't just force people to a search like that without consent.

Well, depending on the country, sure they can, and they did. And now they'll manage the diplomatic fallout by throwing a couple of nobodies to their own court system, and everyone will move on.


This is why I tend to do international travel in countries that have common law systems, god bless the English.
 
