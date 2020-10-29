 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   "Sweet Sixteen" birthday party lead to 56 Covid cases, nearly 300 in quarantine. Man, this New Math is killer   (aol.com) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

650 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 4:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid people who refuse to behave responsibly are killing people who want nothing to do with their stupidity.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The venue was issued a $17,000 fine.

That'll show them!

*rolls eyes*
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually it was a wedding and an adult birthday party that caused the covid infections and subsequent quarantine, but that's okay, Subby. You'll get it right next time.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you please write that as a number sentence, by making tens?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a question on a Q&A board about someone having a birthday party with 20 guests in a one bedroom apartment.  They were concerned about the noise and wondered if they should alert the neighbors ahead of time.  That's very considerate giving the neighbors an opportunity to get of out range of the super spreader event.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, get stupid prizes.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was Jeffrey Epstein, I'd have a vanity plate on my car that says "SWEET16"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even... I must be super-duper-dumb but if I care about you why would I invite you to a large gathering where you could possibly/probably get sick?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet all of them die. Scratch that, none of them die or even go to hospital.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Sweet Septagenarian" party phenomenon really never took off unfortunately.
And we had Tone-Loc!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Actually it was a wedding and an adult birthday party that caused the covid infections and subsequent quarantine, but that's okay, Subby. You'll get it right next time.


Subby probably confused these with the illegal Sweet Sixteen Superspreader party a few weeks ago in the same area.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, I have to be the first?

Tom Lehrer - New Math (Animated)
Youtube UIKGV2cTgqA
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: [media1.tenor.com image 400x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh look, Ed, she's gotten her boobies.
 
majestic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Married? Yah, married!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I bet all of them die. Scratch that, none of them die or even go to hospital.


really, I bet 90%of them become symptomatic, 5% of them become ill enough to be hospitalized and 1.2% of them die.   From this group and the current R0 in NY being still roughly 1, in one week we should another 56 infections from this cluster of confirmed infected people.  So again 90% symptomatic and another 5% hospitalized and 1.2% of them dying.  So we're looking at perhaps 6 people in the hospital and maybe 1 or 2 of them dying.

That's assuming you tested and tracked everyone perfectly from these two events and have perfect quarantine.

Or, in two weeks we have about 112 infected people ready to R0 this out again the following week.

If the track/test/quarantine protocol is not about 85% perfectly executed then in week 3 you have about 56 undetected infected individuals in the community.

So, if you stop and trap a cluster of about 50 then you have a high probability of about 1 fatality.   If you don't trap it, then you start your way up the exponential hill.
 
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOL, positive cases...that only means you tested positive for something.  It could be the
SARS Covid-2, it could be something else.  Plus, with a 99% SURVIVAL rate it's nothing
to get worked up about, unless you are one of these basement dwelling types afraid of
your own shadow.
 
EatsCrayons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: I don't even... I must be super-duper-dumb but if I care about you why would I invite you to a large gathering where you could possibly/probably get sick?


If you invited me, it would tell me exactly how much you don't give a rat's ass about me. I would not feel honored to be invited, if someone asked to attend their wedding or birthday party.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We've already had threads about the Sweet 16, but this isn't exactly a repeat since TFA only mentions the Sweet 16 in passing; this is more about a wedding and an adult birthday party.

Nothing to add, except the obvious: all of these people suck.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dbaggins: BobCumbers: I bet all of them die. Scratch that, none of them die or even go to hospital.

really, I bet 90%of them become symptomatic, 5% of them become ill enough to be hospitalized and 1.2% of them die.   From this group and the current R0 in NY being still roughly 1, in one week we should another 56 infections from this cluster of confirmed infected people.  So again 90% symptomatic and another 5% hospitalized and 1.2% of them dying.  So we're looking at perhaps 6 people in the hospital and maybe 1 or 2 of them dying.

That's assuming you tested and tracked everyone perfectly from these two events and have perfect quarantine.

Or, in two weeks we have about 112 infected people ready to R0 this out again the following week.

If the track/test/quarantine protocol is not about 85% perfectly executed then in week 3 you have about 56 undetected infected individuals in the community.

So, if you stop and trap a cluster of about 50 then you have a high probability of about 1 fatality.   If you don't trap it, then you start your way up the exponential hill.


I'll still go with none of them die. But will there be a follow up article with snappy headline? No.
 
Sarek of the Edmund Fitzgerald
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
PSA: Recent COVID-19 studies show that fatal cases of bedhead are now occurring at an alarming rate...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bfh0417: dbaggins: BobCumbers: I bet all of them die. Scratch that, none of them die or even go to hospital.

really, I bet 90%of them become symptomatic, 5% of them become ill enough to be hospitalized and 1.2% of them die.   From this group and the current R0 in NY being still roughly 1, in one week we should another 56 infections from this cluster of confirmed infected people.  So again 90% symptomatic and another 5% hospitalized and 1.2% of them dying.  So we're looking at perhaps 6 people in the hospital and maybe 1 or 2 of them dying.

That's assuming you tested and tracked everyone perfectly from these two events and have perfect quarantine.

Or, in two weeks we have about 112 infected people ready to R0 this out again the following week.

If the track/test/quarantine protocol is not about 85% perfectly executed then in week 3 you have about 56 undetected infected individuals in the community.

So, if you stop and trap a cluster of about 50 then you have a high probability of about 1 fatality.   If you don't trap it, then you start your way up the exponential hill.

I'll still go with none of them die. But will there be a follow up article with snappy headline? No.


Given a best-case survival rate of 99%, and 56 cases, the probability of none of those 56 dying is about 43%.

1 - (1 - 0.01)56 = 0.43039879752284

So it's about a coin toss whether someone dies or not.  Someone check my math.
 
KB202
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow. AOL still has news channels.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Led, subby.  Not lead.
 
dbaggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bfh0417: I'll still go with none of them die. But will there be a follow up article with snappy headline? No.


*shrug*  some people don't like data.  Some people believe data but have a hard time feeling that bad that it will probably just end up with one or two dead in the good case.

Also, most people that get hospitalized end up with long term chronic health problems, so 5 or 6 chronic illness victims.  But we don't consider those damages.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

p51d007: LOL, positive cases...that only means you tested positive for something.  It could be the
SARS Covid-2, it could be something else.  Plus, with a 99% SURVIVAL rate it's nothing
to get worked up about, unless you are one of these basement dwelling types afraid of
your own shadow.


THEY PAY HOSPITALS MORE when they say they have COVID.  Joe Rogan said so
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.