(ABC News)   Kentucky court declines to reduce jury award in Bowling Green massacre. Defendant overhead muttering "still worth it"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.


I agree.  The irony is that Rand Paul was likely beaten by a person who holds the same exact world view as he does.  Well not ironic, since it is a world view designed for assholes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.


$600K seems like a low price to break Rand Paul's ribs.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.


Love or Hate RP you don't just beat the shiat out of somebody.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Summoner101: BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.

$600K seems like a low price to break Rand Paul's ribs.


Sounds like a job for GoFundMe!
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DaShredda: BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.

Love or Hate RP you don't just beat the shiat out of somebody.


But he has such a punchable face! Defendant should have counter sued for his cloths that had to be replaced because of Rand bleeding on them and the knuckles that got damaged after Rand kept headbutting them!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DaShredda: BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.

Love or Hate RP you don't just beat the shiat out of somebody.


Unless they are nazis.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, yeah it was pretty bad, but FFS, BG is only in the MAC. You can't hold that against them.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 800x800]

I mean, yeah it was pretty bad, but FFS, BG is only in the MAC. You can't hold that against them.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: DaShredda: BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.

Love or Hate RP you don't just beat the shiat out of somebody.

Unless they are nazis.


When people call everyone they disagree with in the slightest a nazi, I'm going to have to say no.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: LarryDan43: DaShredda: BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.

Love or Hate RP you don't just beat the shiat out of somebody.

Unless they are nazis.

When people call everyone they disagree with in the slightest a nazi, I'm going to have to say no.


Sounds like something a Nazi would say.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Oreminer: OgreMagi: LarryDan43: DaShredda: BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.

Love or Hate RP you don't just beat the shiat out of somebody.

Unless they are nazis.

When people call everyone they disagree with in the slightest a nazi, I'm going to have to say no.

Sounds like something a Nazi would say.


This entire discussion might as well be exhibit A for how we allowed fascists to take over our streets.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Summoner101: BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag. This seems a fair verdict, though. $600K seems like a low price to break Rand Paul's ribs. Sounds like a job for GoFundMe!


I totally agree...I've spent my money on dumber things.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DaShredda: BFletch651: Rand Paul is a douchbag.

This seems a fair verdict, though.

Love or Hate RP you don't just beat the shiat out of somebody.


Beating the shiat out of someone should be a crime, but a $600,000 punishment? That's bullshiat
 
JakeStone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So...  You're saying I can go beat up Rand Paul for $600K?  I don't normally buy lotto tickets, but...
 
