(The Atlantic)   The coronavirus pandemic in America is in uncharted territory, cases are climbing as we head into winter and deaths are increasing in all states. Good luck as no one else in the world is counting on us   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been having the lasagne for the past 9 months while it feels like everyone else has been having the fish
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda off topic but damn I love seeing this:  Editor's Note: The Atlantic is making vital coverage of the coronavirus available to all readers. Find the collection here.

That alone would encourage me to throw money at the Atlantic if I were a US citizen. Some stories are just too important to be paywalled, and I'm glad they acknowledge this.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the covid20 strain here from Europe yet? Is anyone even looking for it?
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: I've been having the lasagne for the past 9 months while it feels like everyone else has been having the fish


I had the lasagna.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Its over.
 
tuxbabe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I felt bad for the people who got caught in the first and second wave.  Now, it's mostly a stupidity filter.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, but, buut the Trumpers and Dear Leader assured us this is a Libural Hoax and "FAKE NEWSIES"!  Masks are for Anti-Facists and we need to LIBERATE MICHIGAN!  Hurr Durr

/2020 - YOU'RE FIRED!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: koder: I've been having the lasagne for the past 9 months while it feels like everyone else has been having the fish

I had the lasagna.

I had the lasagna.


I tried to train my goldfish to make lasagna.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FAKE NEWS !!1
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone for whipped coffee?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img1.wsimg.comView Full Size

Don't worry, Otto's got this.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been in and around Denver for the last week now and it really is night and day between here and where I am in Wisconsin. Even out in the more rural areas, people actually bother to wear masks and and shopkeeps don't let people fark about getting away with not doing so.

Gotta go back to Wisconsin this weekend, but just visiting an area where I'm not totally surrounded by the cult and people actually give a fark about each other is pretty refreshing. Also since I'm just a little concerned that things are going to go full potato at my place of work over the coming months, it feels even better to know I have an out if I need it.
 
JonZoidberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This morning, Cheeto Jesus was mocking Biden for predicting a long, dark, painful winter.  The spin machine will be in full force until Biden's inauguration, then the state of America will be bleak and dying.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Its over.


Its over.


Well, that's what the white house is saying.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck USA.   See you on the other side in a year when you have a lot less citizens.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: [Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

Its over.


Its over.


The trend is making it seem to be getting worse...it's not over at all
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev Rick White: Good luck USA.   See you on the other side in a year when you have a lot less citizens.


Define a lot.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: Leader O'Cola: [Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


Its over.

The trend is making it seem to be getting worse...it's not over at all


Well, I meant that it is completely beyond being able to be slowed down. That many states havibg all simultaneously gone past 1 per 1400 per capita- day can't be turned back from since they refuse to lockdown.

The " it's over" meant any hope to avoid even more catastrophic death counts. You'll see 5k per day or more soon.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the single-most driest, to-the-point, matter-of-fact article I think I've ever read in the Atlantic.
No wonder it's not paywalled, there's not nearly as much pathos and handwringing and navel gazing as I'd expect. Bravo.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least we're gonna get great numbers on efficacy in the vaccine trials./s

I remember back in May there were actually scientists worrying that with falling case rates this might be a problem. Yeah, that'd he a nice problem to have...
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we will top 100,000 cases today.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Rev Rick White: Good luck USA.   See you on the other side in a year when you have a lot less citizens.

Define a lot.

Define a lot.


Fewer.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Mexico just announced the numbers.  Second day in a row with over 1000 new cases.  11% positivity for the tests.  And deaths have finally topped 1000 since the first death in March.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: Leader O'Cola: [Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


Its over.

The trend is making it seem to be getting worse...it's not over at all


I think he's referring to the human race.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]


Fail.  Donnie's tie is supposed to be bright red.  We're talking "hello officer" red.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I'm not the oldest farker around (although I am pretty old), but doesn't anybody else remember their grandparents talking about "The Flu"?  It isn't "unprecedented, it happened 100 years ago (and yes, there was such a thing as the "anti-mask league", at least according to the history books.  My grandparents never mentioned masks).

The 1918 Flu Pandemic - Emergence - Extra History - #1
Youtube XQ9WX4qVxEo
 
listerine69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I think we will top 100,000 cases today.


90,000+
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: I know I'm not the oldest farker around (although I am pretty old), but doesn't anybody else remember their grandparents talking about "The Flu"?  It isn't "unprecedented, it happened 100 years ago (and yes, there was such a thing as the "anti-mask league", at least according to the history books.  My grandparents never mentioned masks).

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XQ9WX4qVxEo]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XQ9WX4qV​xEo]


I love those series.

listerine69: Nadie_AZ: I think we will top 100,000 cases today.

90,000+

90,000+


Yesterday at 4pm MST, I recorded 9,202,379 cases. Right now, 3pm MST, I show 2,295,934.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Is the covid20 strain here from Europe yet? Is anyone even looking for it?


This is a dumb statement.

It's one of literally hundreds of genetic variations on SARS-CoV-2.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: yet_another_wumpus: I know I'm not the oldest farker around (although I am pretty old), but doesn't anybody else remember their grandparents talking about "The Flu"?  It isn't "unprecedented, it happened 100 years ago (and yes, there was such a thing as the "anti-mask league", at least according to the history books.  My grandparents never mentioned masks).

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XQ9WX4qV​xEo]

I love those series.

listerine69: Nadie_AZ: I think we will top 100,000 cases today.

90,000+

Yesterday at 4pm MST, I recorded 9,202,379 cases. Right now, 3pm MST, I show 2,295,934.


Gah! lol I showed 9,295,934

/now 9,301,933
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: I know I'm not the oldest farker around (although I am pretty old), but doesn't anybody else remember their grandparents talking about "The Flu"?  It isn't "unprecedented, it happened 100 years ago (and yes, there was such a thing as the "anti-mask league", at least according to the history books.  My grandparents never mentioned masks).

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XQ9WX4qVxEo]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XQ9WX4qV​xEo]


My Great-Grandmother had the "Spanish Flu" but survived after a very high fever but was child-like for the rest of her days.  It was worse than the Corona, but this is bad enough and will probably get worse as it continues to mutate!
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, the Spanish Flu killed more people in on year than all of WWI did!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Kinda off topic but damn I love seeing this:  Editor's Note: The Atlantic is making vital coverage of the coronavirus available to all readers. Find the collection here.

That alone would encourage me to throw money at the Atlantic if I were a US citizen. Some stories are just too important to be paywalled, and I'm glad they acknowledge this.


The Atlantic is the only online site where I have a subscription.

My Total Fark sub is a gift from an unknown benefactor.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: LarryDan43: Is the covid20 strain here from Europe yet? Is anyone even looking for it?

This is a dumb statement.

It's one of literally hundreds of genetic variations on SARS-CoV-2.


The squiggly thing with the dot at the end of the line means it is a question. What I just wrote is a statement. Hope that helps with your studies. English is a difficult language to learn.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Been in and around Denver for the last week now and it really is night and day between here and where I am in Wisconsin. Even out in the more rural areas, people actually bother to wear masks and and shopkeeps don't let people fark about getting away with not doing so.

Gotta go back to Wisconsin this weekend, but just visiting an area where I'm not totally surrounded by the cult and people actually give a fark about each other is pretty refreshing. Also since I'm just a little concerned that things are going to go full potato at my place of work over the coming months, it feels even better to know I have an out if I need it.


You weren't in the right rural places in CO then bud.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The second wave of the Spanish Flu was more deadly than the first.

You ain't seen nothin' yet, America.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: yet_another_wumpus: I know I'm not the oldest farker around (although I am pretty old), but doesn't anybody else remember their grandparents talking about "The Flu"?  It isn't "unprecedented, it happened 100 years ago (and yes, there was such a thing as the "anti-mask league", at least according to the history books.  My grandparents never mentioned masks).

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XQ9WX4qV​xEo]

My Great-Grandmother had the "Spanish Flu" but survived after a very high fever but was child-like for the rest of her days.  It was worse than the Corona, but this is bad enough and will probably get worse as it continues to mutate!


Why will mutations make it worse? Isn't it equally as likely a milder but more easily transmissible version could be the next step?
 
wantingout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The world would be better of to stop counting on the US for anything.
 
Huggermugger [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Kinda off topic but damn I love seeing this:  Editor's Note: The Atlantic is making vital coverage of the coronavirus available to all readers. Find the collection here.

That alone would encourage me to throw money at the Atlantic if I were a US citizen. Some stories are just too important to be paywalled, and I'm glad they acknowledge this.


I've been paying them for months.  WaPo, NYT, Daily Beast, Atlantic. And still I click on more and more links that are paywalled.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

emersonbiggins: bfh0417: Rev Rick White: Good luck USA.   See you on the other side in a year when you have a lot less citizens.

Define a lot.

Fewer.

Define a lot.

Fewer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
