(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Candy Corn Day, because apparently we haven't suffered enough yet   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like, to eat, lots of other things,
But I Don't Like Candy Corn!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Actually, I like candy corn
//especially the chocolate ones
///third slashie hands out raisins
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Candy Corn, the Trump of the candy world.

Hopefully both will go away just after Halloween.
 
KingAwesome
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like candy corns mixed with peanuts. Taste like Pay Day candy bars.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But... I like candy corn :(
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Candy corn rules, especially the chocolate pumpkins...

Side note.. Circus peanuts also rule...

Fight me..

/with circus peanuts stuffed with candy corn
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Suffer with me child. Embrace the pain and taste the sweet fructose as cavities burrow into your enamel.
/worst candy ever
 
blodyholy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not going to yuck someone else's yum, but to me candy corn is just an abomination. Up there with Smarties (US not Canadian ones), Circus Peanuts and those damn peanut toffees. You eat any enjoy what you like, but not my thing.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KingAwesome: I like candy corns mixed with peanuts. Taste like Pay Day candy bars.


It's the only way I can eat them. And then I have to go light on the candy corn.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well all you candy corn lovers will rejoice in that I will not be partaking in this most foul concoction.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

berylman: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]Suffer with me child. Embrace the pain and taste the sweet fructose as cavities burrow into your enamel.
/worst candy ever


Are you forgetting circus peanuts? This could be a 1A and a 1B situation.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

Could be National Candy Asparagus day.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Also, black licorice. This stuff will literally kill you in very large amounts
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

berylman: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183] Also, black licorice. This stuff will literally kill you in very large amounts


Even worse than this... People who enjoy drinking Sambuca
 
HailRobonia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
